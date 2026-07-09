Giants' Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor Snubbed From Top Tackle Duos List

After bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason to pair with Andrew Thomas, the New York Giants have maintained one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL. Eluemunor and Thomas were elite in pass protection in 2025, both allowing pressures on 2% or less of their pass-blocking reps.

Still, they're being overlooked among the best in the league, at least as far as Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano is concerned. In his recent ranking of the top five offensive tackle duos in the NFL and the three other duos who received consideration, Thomas and Eluemunor were nowhere to be found.

Thomas has established that, when healthy, he's an elite tackle . He allowed just one sack last year, putting him among the top five tackles in the league.

Eluemunor has also been a steady performer, having turned in his best season as a pro last year. He allowed four sacks and just 19 pressures on the year, his performance strong enough to earn him a three-year, $39 million contract from the Giants this offseason.

Weighing the Numbers

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warms up during pre-game at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manzano doesn’t give any insight into how he arrived at his rankings, but a look at last year's stats for each duo that did make the cut and how they stack up against Thomas and Eluemunor makes it almost impossible to keep the Giants' duo out of the top five.

Among the tackles included, Thomas and Eluemunor both rank in the top five in fewest pressures allowed , top five in pass-blocking efficiency , and top 15 in PFF pass-blocking grade . The same cannot be said for the duos that made the list.

While Big Blue's offensive line as a whole wasn’t as stout in run blocking last season, Thomas and Eluemunor were adequate. Thus, there should have been no reason for Thomas and Eluemunor to be kept out of the top five offensive tackle units, regardless of team record.

Heading into the 2026 season, Thomas and Eluemunor will have plenty of opportunities to continue their climb toward elite status against some of the league’s top pass rushers like Myles Garrett (Browns), Will Anderson (Texans), and Nick Bosa (49ers).

A strong showing will only reinforce that Manzano got it wrong in leaving Thomas and Eluemunor off the list.

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