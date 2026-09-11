Two Giants Rookies Projected to Earn This Postseason Honor

The New York Giants ' two first-round draft picks are not only building blocks but also players who are supposed to help John Harbaugh reshape the long-term vision of the franchise . This team won't contend for a playoff slot unless its top rookies provide tangible value.

Linebacker Arvell Reese and right guard Francis Mauigoa should not have to carry this squad in 2026, but they must look the part of reliable starters. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports thinks they can fulfill that requirement.

The NFL Draft writer included both players in his All-Rookie team for the upcoming season. New York passed on other lauded prospects like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Mansoor Delane, Vega Ioane and Jordyn Tyson, instead identifying Reese and Mauigoa as the ideal fits for a more physical Giants team.

So far, they are impressing coaches, teammates and fans.

Reese and Mauigoa have made strong impressions

New York relished the opportunity to select Reese with the No. 5 overall pick, as the organization did not expect to see him still on the board. An effective inside linebacker can also make a difference on the edge and naturally has a fairly high ceiling.

The All-American will operate as an inside linebacker for now, but that is exactly what this team needs. Big Blue has to put up a much better fight against opposing running backs this season—ranked 31st in the NFL with 145.3 rushing yards allowed per game last year—and Reese has shown the propensity to excel in that area.

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Ohio State star smoothly transitioned to spring workouts and training camp and displayed his power during preseason play. He has solid instincts and is explosive enough to prevent big gains.

If Reese can hone his technique, the Giants' linebacking unit should return to towering heights before too long. While the team counts on the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder to strengthen its run defense, another big-bodied individual will be entrusted to reinforce the offensive line.

Mauigoa is moving from tackle to guard . The former Miami mauler is a physical force, however, and should be an upgrade from the competent yet aging Greg Van Roten. Like Reese, Mauigoa was also a summer standout.

The No. 10 pick did not surrender a sack or pressure in 47 preseason snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He may have to be mindful of his footwork when facing speedy defenders, and will have to avoid cheap penalties, but Mauigoa already helped transform one offense.

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mauigoa embodies the physicality and desire that John Harbaugh demands in the trenches. How he performs at right guard will help determine if this O-line is capable or could earn elite status .

Although there are questions about both Reese and Mauigoa heading into their first NFL campaigns, it is not surprising to see them land on this All-Rookie team. If they prove Edwards right, then the Giants should be playing meaningful football next winter.

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