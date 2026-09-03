The New York Giants staked much of their future on the 2026 NFL Draft, making four selections within the first three rounds and filling multiple starting slots with rookies.

Linebacker Arvell Reese and wide receiver Malachi Fields are both set to play important roles for Big Blue in their rookie seasons, each player carrying a wide range of possible outcomes.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently laid out the best and worst possible scenarios for 30 rookies in 2026, including Reese and Fields. His projections show just how much the Giants are relying on the pair of rookies to contribute in John Harbaugh's first season at the helm.

Arvell Reese's Versatility Could Pave the Way for a DROY Campaign

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zierlein's best-case scenario for Reese is enough to get any Giants fan out of their seat.

He imagined a dominant year for the linebacker, saying, "The most naturally gifted prospect in the 2026 draft class shines throughout his debut campaign. New Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson finds effective ways to move Reese around the front seven, leading to high tackle and sack totals for the eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year."

Reese has the talent and athleticism to reach Zierlein's lofty projections. At the NFL Combine, his 4.46-second 40-yard dash tied his former teammate, Sonny Styles, for the fastest time by a linebacker.

The Giants' rookie has already been a standout in the preseason , playing almost exclusively as an off-ball linebacker and making plays between the tackles. His sideline-to-sideline range and consistent tackling ability should provide a boost to New York's run defense, which ranked 31st in the NFL last season.

But Zierlein sees another, more pessimistic, possibility for the rookie. His worst-case scenario for the fifth-overall pick is that "Reese proves to be more 'tweener' than linebacker, missing run fits and getting late jumps on plays due to below-average instincts and recognition. The team is left considering a position switch to edge at season's end."

Soon after Reese was drafted, Harbaugh confirmed that while he'll primarily play off-ball linebacker, he will be moved around the defense. While Reese could become a versatile weapon for Wilson, other positionless players have struggled to find consistency in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals edge defender Zaven Collins is an example of the worst outcome for Reese. He was moved between positions early in his career and failed to pay off Arizona's first-round investment.

Still, the Giants have an in-house example of positional versatility paying off. Abdul Carter played primarily on the defensive line last year, but he logged almost 100 snaps at off-ball linebacker. Heading into his second season, he's primed for a breakout.

Reese can follow the inverse of Carter's path — majoring in off-ball linebacker reps while getting some work as a pass rusher — on his way to rookie success.

Malachi Fields Must Turn Strong Preseason Into a Starting Giants Role

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fields has been a star this summer, vaulting himself into a battle for the second starting outside receiver role. His contested touchdown catch in the Giants' preseason opener gave fans a glimpse of what the third-round pick could be.

Zierlein gave Fields a chance to continue his production. Laying out the best-case scenario, Zierlein said, "Fields earns a starting job over Darius Slayton. The Notre Dame product uses his size (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) and strength to become a solid possession target capable of winning one-on-one battles in the red zone."

Fields's large frame and strong hands give him a unique edge in the battle for a starting job. He offers the jump-ball ability that Slayton and Darnell Mooney lack. He could become Jaxson Dart's favorite target in the red zone, turning his preseason highlight catches into a regular occurrence.

But the rookie could fall victim to New York's depth at the receiver position. Zierlein detailed the worst outcome for him, saying, "Despite a solid camp, Fields gets caught up in the glut of receivers behind Malik Nabers and fails to establish himself as a reliable, productive option during the season."

If Harbaugh and Matt Nagy opt for experience over youth, Fields could be significantly limited in his rookie season. It would be a good problem to have, though, as the Giants' receiver room offers more depth than it has in recent years.

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