Giants QB Jaxson Dart Targets Growth On and Off the Field in Year 2

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks back at his rookie season with a degree of encouragement even though the team’s record was a disappointing 4-13.

But in Year 2 of his NFL career, which is now being guided by head coach John Harbaugh and his staff, Dart and his teammates are looking to grow into a force to be reckoned with.

“I think the biggest growth that I've seen is that everybody's on the same court,” Dart told New York Giants On SI in an exclusive interview.

“I think the identity that Coach Harbs has helped bring in, that still needs to come out on display when the game comes around this Sunday. The way that we've handled our business has been really cool to see.”

Overcoming Early Bumps in the Road

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With new coaches come new challenges and new systems, and for Dart, that was especially true given that the system he’s being asked to run this year is nothing like what he ran as a rookie or at Ole Miss.

But through some trial and error, Dart and the coaches now have a better understanding of what works, and they have zeroed in on fine-tuning those aspects so that starting Sunday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season opener, they can hit the ground running.

“The staff has been such a huge help in putting in extra time with me to really get this down,” he said of learning the new offense.

“It's a system that I'm really excited about because I think that it features obviously our whole offense, but it also features things that I'm really good at.”

Dart Says He's Playing a More Judicious Game in Year 2

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dart has never been afraid to take risks in a game, whether it’s taking off and trying to bleed every last yard possible on a designed run or trying to squeeze a throw into a window he knows deep down that he had no business attempting.

This year, he promises an improved, smarter version of himself.

“I think that I've been able to learn a lot from last year to this year,” he said.

“Whether it was throws and decisions that I've made, or progressions that I've gone through last year, me on the run improvising, and not taking a hit on the sideline and just going out of bounds, I feel like I've taken a bigger step this year. I’m able to see the defense better, tie in my feet and eyes better.”

Dart hopes that growth will elevate his game and get the Giants to the postseason. And he believes it’s within reach.

“If I'm playing at the level that I should be playing at, then our team will be successful.”

For Dart, Trusting His Coaches Extends Beyond the Field

Giants QB Jaxson Dart has a new partnership with Chime. | Courtesy of Chime

While growing as a quarterback and winning games on the field matter to Dart, so does building his financial security, which is why he’s entered into a new partnership with Chime.

“It is just like a football locker room: very genuine and the bonding relationship between us and being on the same page about where we wanna go right now and years down the road,” Dart said of his new partnership.

“And then just going into year two of my career, there’s a lot of things going on outside of football, so being able to simplify this and be with a team that is bought into doing things the right way and being able to grow was really important to me.”

Investing, much like playing quarterback, involves risk: the wrong move can have significant repercussions. But Dart, who credits his football coaches with putting him in the best possible position to succeed on the field, feels the same comfort level with his “coaches” at Chime.

“I've never been a person that has really had a ton of confidence in people just telling me, ‘Oh, just trust me,’” said Dart.

“I'm a critical thinker. I wanna ask questions. I wanna learn. I think that having those conversations helps you take those next steps in the financial world.”

As Dart enters Year 2, the same discipline that's shaping him on the field is now shaping his approach to the one game that never ends: money.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.