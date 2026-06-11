Giants Rise in New ESPN's Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Giants concluded their minicamp with a lot of promise going into training camp and the regular season.

The Giants' outlook is still very uncertain going into the first year of the John Harbaugh era, but the team is higher in the power rankings than it was at the end of the season.

ESPN’s Seth Walder's latest power rankings, using the Football Power Index, have the Giants locked in at No. 23 .

ESPN's Football Power Index is out!



The Rams are No. 1, the Seahawks are No. 4 and the Patriots are...No. 14!



Projections, most likely Super Bowl matchups and more in today's story: https://t.co/a3gvnREcZ3 pic.twitter.com/cUwrQBBGkw — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 3, 2026

The only teams ranked below the Giants in the power rankings are the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.

Giants Moving Up in Power Rankings

The Giants have been hovering near the bottom of the power rankings over the last two seasons, but they have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 campaign under Harbaugh, which is why they find themselves at No. 23 rather than the low 20s.

This means nothing in the grand scheme of things for the Giants, but it shows that expectations are growing for the team. With Jaxson Dart going into Year 2 and the defense improving as No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese comes on board, the Giants have a chance to get out of the gutter in the NFC standings this year.

Is the Giants' Spot in the Power Rankings Accurate?

There is an argument to be made that the Giants are indeed better than every team ranked behind them in Walder’s power rankings. The only team that stands out as probably higher is the Panthers, who won the NFC South last season. There are also teams ahead of the Giants that also might not be deserving of their spots, including the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, yet they are ahead of the Giants.

There is only so much the Giants can do at this point in the year to justify their spot in the power rankings. At the end of the day, the Giants are going to quietly build confidence to take into the season. Then they can come out of the gates strong and surprise their critics with the progress they have made.

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