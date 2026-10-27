Giants Rookie Report: Reese, Mauigoa and Fields Shine in Overtime Win Over Texans

Earning a hard-fought road win one week after an embarrassing home performance marks a rising, maturing football team. When rookies overcome the same circumstances, then you really have something cooking. John Harbaugh is building a culture on the New York Giants .

Big Blue’s first-timers responded after a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, playing a key role in Sunday’s 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

Several rookies dazzled, but a couple of outings were underwhelming. Let’s check in on the rookies after a jubilant Week 7.

LB Arvell Reese

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Ohio State star linebacker has had some lows in his first NFL season, but the highs have been far more frequent and mighty impressive.

Arvell Reese demonstrated his superb athleticism and excellent hustle on one play, pressuring Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud before running downfield to make the tackle. Only a select few can cover the field that swiftly, and they are not typically rookies.

Reese contributed to a relentless defensive attack, posting half a sack and seven total tackles. A No. 5 overall pick should have exceptional physical gifts, but there is no guarantee he will play with a high motor. Reese is fulfilling both categories so far.

RG Francis Mauigoa

Miami powerhouse Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa has occasionally looked like a weak link on the offensive line, which is understandable given his move from tackle. Still, at other times he has carried himself like a seasoned pro. His showing in Houston definitely falls under the latter.

Mauigoa recorded a 100 percent pass-block win rate, per Pro Football Focus, providing stalwart protection for J.J. McCarthy in his first Giants start and creating more opportunities for the Cam Skattebo-led backfield.

His continued development could determine just how good this O-line and offense become.

WR Malachi Fields

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malachi Fields officially introduced himself to fans with a breakout game at NRG Stadium. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver used his size and strength to punish Houston. He recorded a career-high four receptions for 83 yards.

With tremendous sideline awareness, Fields created space and then shook off the defense for 40 yards after the catch. He was every bit the deep threat that Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh invested in at the NFL Draft. And he is just getting started.

DT Bobby Jamison-Travis

The Giants will not achieve meaningful success unless the defensive tackle group is solid. Bobby Jamison-Travis may be the missing link the team has been searching for over the last couple of years. He added an indisputable boost in Week 7.

The sixth-round selection was an active member of a run defense that held Woody Marks to a meager 3.5 yards per carry. He logged 24 snaps , six more than he did against the Saints, and could get even more after the bye.

Jamison-Travis does not need to be a Day 3 gem. Competent play will more than suffice.

CB Colton Hood

The returning Paulson Adebo filled in for the injured Greg Newsome II, leaving no room for Colton Hood in the secondary. He did help out on special teams, however.

The No. 37 overall pick played 14 snaps and appeared to hold his own. Until he learns the nuances of being an NFL cornerback, Hood will have to make the most of his chances in the third phase of the game.

OL J.C. Davis

J.C. Davis added immediate value at left tackle in Week 6, when Andrew Thomas was evaluated for a concussion. With Thomas back this week, Davis did not see time on the line and instead got some work on special teams.

The unit was sharper than it was against New Orleans, and the 6-foot-4, 322-pounder did his part. If needed, Harbaugh should feel comfortable giving the AP All-Big Ten first-team selection more opportunities on the O-line.

LB Jack Kelly

Generally a reliable special teams contributor, sixth-rounder Jack Kelly took a slight step back in Houston. He missed a tackle , which is always a concern in coverage situations.

Still, Kelly deserves some trust given the film he has put together for New York in 2026.

K Dominic Zvada

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) reacts after missing a field goal attempt during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted kicker is in free fall. Dominic Zvada is surely running out of chances after missing 56- and 44-yard field goals against the Texans. Those blunders could easily have been the difference in the game if the squad hadn’t excelled in most other areas.

Zvada is still in a precarious position. All the goodwill he stored by nailing his first nine field goal attempts has nearly evaporated.

Harbaugh is not ready to make a change yet, though, so the 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year must straighten out during the bye week.

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