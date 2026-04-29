Why Tyler Nubin is the Biggest Winner of the Giants' First Round

Ideally, draft weekend is supposed to be a time of hope that a team’s management will select smart and strategic draft picks that will help improve the roster.

But for some players, draft weekend can also be a trying time, if for no other reason than because their jobs could be at stake if the team brings in a premium pick at the same position.

For New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin, it’s probably fair to say that he let out a sigh of relief once the first round of the 2026 NFL draft was in the books.

That’s because Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who was widely projected to go to the Giants in mock drafts, ended up going to the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall pick instead.

Why the Giants Passed On Downs

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number eleven pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Giants acquired an extra pick in the Top-10 of the draft order thanks to the Dexter Lawrence trade, it was widely believed that New York’s two first-round picks would include Downs and one of Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles or an offensive lineman.

However, what the Giants didn’t anticipate was that Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese would fall to them at No. 5. As Reese was the Giants' top non-quarterback on their draft board, the decision to snag Reese at that spot was a no-brainer.

At that point, people started thinking Downs could be the pick at No. 10. The Giants, however, had other plans, selecting Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa instead.

Interestingly, the Giants, who later revealed that Mauigoa was the next highest guy on their board, almost lost out on grabbing the burly offensive lineman because had the Cleveland Browns, who held pick No. 9 following a trade, moved back again with one of two unnamed NFC teams that were looking to get ahead of the Giants, Mauigoa might very well have gone elsewhere.

That then would have opened the door for the Giants to select Downs instead. But fortunately for the Giants–and for Nubin–that’s not how things played out.

Is Nubin’s Job Truly Safe?

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a nutshell, no. With very few exceptions–quarterback Jaxson Dart, outside linebacker Brian Burns, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and receiver Malik NAbers–no one is assured of a job on the roster now that the team has a new head coach in John Harbaugh.

That’s especially true for any player who regressed in 2025, as Nubin, the team’s second-round pick in 2024, did despite playing in the same defensive scheme as he did as a rookie.

Nubin, who came out of the University of Minnesota with a reputation as a ballhawk, has yet to record an NFL interception and has just two career pass breakups in two seasons.

But more alarming than that, he saw his NFL coverage rating jump from 95.7 as a rookie to 119.5 last season, and his reception percentage allowed rose from 73.1% to 77.1%, as did his missed tackles (10 as a rookie, 15 last season) and the number of touchdowns (2) he gave up in coverage.

The Giants added Ar’Darius Washington and Jason Pinnock to the safeties room to compete for jobs, not just with Nubin, but also with Jevon Holland, one of the team’s big free-agent signings from a year ago.

Fortunately for Nubin, Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson are giving everyone a clean slate.

“No matter what has been done in the past, where they were drafted, how they were acquired, we're coming in here as a clean slate,” Wilson said earlier this month. “We’re trying to evaluate the players, see what they do well, and we're trying to teach them our way of football.”

And may the best man win.

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