5 Giants Whose Organic Growth Could Define the 2026 Season

The New York Giants did themselves a favor this offseason by loading up at just about every position to ensure plenty of depth for the long, hot days of summer training camp ahead.

But quantity doesn’t necessarily translate to quality, and while it’s clear that there are Giants players on the 90-man roster who are just there to ensure that there is enough to make up to four different strings on offense and defense, there are also certain players whose organic growth this coming year is going to be key if the team is to improve its competitiveness.

TE Theo Johnson: Navigating Matt Nagy's Heavier Schemes

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Historically, John Harbaugh's teams have leaned heavily on 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).

If that trend continues, it should mean some great opportunities for third-year tight end Theo Johnson to have a big season ahead, even with the addition of Isaiah Likely, who figures to have a sizable role on the offense.

Last year, Johnson’s stats mostly went in the wrong direction, the exception being touchdown cases, which rose from one to five.

Otherwise, his success rate dropped from 51.2% to 40.5%. He also saw his reception percentage drop from 67.4% as a rookie to 60.8%. With that, his dropped passes rose from five as a rookie to seven last year , with seven of his career 12 drops coming on third down.

Whether this all means an adjusted role for Johnson, what with Likely on the roster, remains to be seen, but clearly the third-year player needs to step up.

CB Deonte Banks: Finding Stability in Dennard Wilson's New Defense

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton (13) catches the ball as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The shame of Deonte Banks’s career is that he has all the talent and tools to be a top-flight cornerback except for one very critical career flaw: a short memory.

We’ve seen it far too often with Banks. He has a bad play, and then all of a sudden, all the coaching points and confidence he might have previously operated on go out the window, leaving him sloppy in coverage and a liability.

Some will point to the change in the defensive scheme from Banks’s rookie season to the last two years, and that’s certainly something that has to be considered in his decline.

The good news for Banks is that defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s new scheme is thought to be very similar to what Wink Martindale ran in Banks’s rookie season when he had his best NFL campaign to date.

Banks also now has a clean slate and a chance to win the CB2 job that he competed for last year, only to lose out to Cor’Dale Flott.

Between that and the fact that his option year wasn’t exercised, the Giants are undoubtedly hoping that a highly motivated Banks delivers the goods and plays lights out on defense this coming season.

OL Evan Neal: A Surprising Mulligan at Guard

New York Giants OL Evan Neal | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Neal, the 2022 first-round draft pick whom many thought the team would move on from given his disappointing go at making it as an NFL offensive lineman, was given a surprise mulligan by Harbaugh, who revealed earlier this year that, while he was in Baltimore, he had been impressed by Neal's tape.

What Harbaugh didn’t say, though, was whether he felt the previous coaching staff gave Neal (as well as fellow draft pick Joshua Ezeudu, who also got a mulligan) a fair shake.

"They haven't broken through yet, but why can't they?” Harbaugh said of Neal and Ezeudu.

"Why not give them the opportunity? They're motivated. They came into the office, sat down, and laid out a plan and a vision for what they want to accomplish and the kind of players they want to be. And they showed us what they're doing to make that happen right now.

"So, let's give them a shot. Let's give them an opportunity. They're talented, they're tough, and they have big dreams. If they're going to dream big, I'd like them to do it right here in our building and try to realize those dreams with us. We'll give them a shot to do that."

Neal in particular could have a golden opportunity as he’s projected to compete at left guard this summer.

If that does indeed unfold, that would be the first time he’s had extensive practice time on the left side, which is where the best of his college tape just so happened to be.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux: Playing for the Next Contract

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 53 NFL games, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has posted 23.5 sacks, 153 pressures, six forced fumbles, and 31 tackles for loss. The talent has certainly been there, but the problem has been his staying on the field.

Thibodeaux, whose only 17-game season was in 2023, the year he also posted 11.5 sacks, his lone double-digit sack season to date, has missed 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. With that, his production has fallen off a cliff, the former Oregon star having posted just 8.0 sacks over that two-year span.

Despite that, Thibodeaux, since 2022, ranks 15th among outside linebackers, just behind teammate Brian Burns, in pass-rush pressures according to data culled from PFF.

The talent is there, which is why general manager Joe Schoen has dug his heels in on trading the pending unrestricted free agent for anything less than a Day 2 draft pick. Thibodeaux’s motivation is also believed to be at an all-time high, as a strong and productive season will mean he gets a big-time payday.

C John Michael Schmitz: Locking Down the Interior Front

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Schmitz is another 2023 draft pick entering the final year of his rookie contract. While Schmitz hasn’t been a disaster, his 12 quarterback pressures allowed are the second-worst among 18 centers with a minimum of 2,000 snaps played since 2023, according to PFF, while his 72 total pressures rank sixth among the same qualifying group.

The big question regarding Schmitz is whether the team will fully replace both starting guards lined up next to him. The team has already decided on rookie Francis Mauigoa over longtime veteran Greg Van Roten.

Jon Runyan is the incumbent left guard, so we will need to see if that remains the case. Regardless, Schmitz, in a contract year, should be fully motivated to have his best season yet.

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