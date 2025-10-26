Referee Scouting Report for Giants' Week 8 Battle vs. Eagles
The New York Giants have been better with penalties over the last couple of weeks, and it has shown in how they have performed on the field. If the team can minimize flags, it should have the talent to compete.
This week, the Giants will draw referee Brad Rogers and his crew in their Week 8 visit to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The seventh-year NFL official's crew has doled out 76 penalties that have counted against teams in the six games he has worked this season, the fourth-fewest among officiating crews.
The 584 yards that have resulted from those flags are the third-lowest among officials. The data suggests that Rogers lets teams play more than most crews do. New York is hoping that this trend continues when it arrives at rowdy Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.
The Giants are currently sixth in the NFL in total penalties against (57), with 506 penalty yards ranking third in the league, with 30 of those 57 being called against the offense.
That total of 57, however, doesn't include all penalties; just those that were accepted. In the total column, the Giants have been flagged 70 times, which is the third-most in the league.
It has been about 11 months since the Giants last saw Rogers. He was the official for their 27-20 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in November of 2024, penalizing the visiting squad a whopping 13 times for 98 yards.
This year, Rogers is throwing out flags at a considerably lower rate. He has assessed 13-plus total penalties in a game only three times.
Beating the Eagles on their home turf is a tough task for anyone, but it has proven especially grueling for the Giants. Big Blue has not left Philly with a win in nearly 12 years.
This is a new era, though. Despite lingering organizational flaws and a 2-5 record, this franchise is patently making progress this season.
Even so, New York is unlikely to prevail in Week 8 if it accumulates a bunch of penalties. Discipline will be key to withstanding the frenzied environment that usually accompanies an NFC East matchup.
