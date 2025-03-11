New York Giants Sign Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland on a three-year deal worth a reported $45.3M, with $30.3M guaranteed.
The when discussing the possibility of bringing Holland in this offseason.
Holland is one of the best young safeties in the NFL and was the best safety to hit free agency after the Dolphins elected not to tag him earlier this month.
The deal makes Holland the eighth-highest-paid safety in the NFL in terms of annual salary, and it will quickly look like a bargain when some of the safeties currently on rookie contracts get extended.
said Holland has been “a solid player for the Dolphins, but maybe not somebody on whom they want to spend the kind of money he's liable to get on the free agent market.”
In 2024, Holland finished with 62 tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss, and four passes defended.
Holland’s versatility is a significant selling point, and with Tyler Nubin entering his second season with the Giants, this move gives the Giants a top young safety duo.
Throughout his career, has played 62.3% of his snaps as a deep safety, 25.1% in the box, 11.1% in the nickel, and 1.5% as an outside cornerback.
The signing comes just one year after the Giants allowed Xavier McKinney to walk in free agency and join the Green Bay Packers.
