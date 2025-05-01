Two Jaguars Rookies Make Impressive List
The Jacksonville Jaguars have, by all accounts, walked out of the 2025 NFL Draft with some high-quality football players.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently broke down his 100 favorite picks from last week's draft, and two Jaguars were included.
The first was one who was always bound to make the list: star wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, who appeared at No. 6.
"Hunter was either the No. 1 or No. 2 player on most boards. I loved that Jaguars first-year general manager James Gladstone made an aggressive trade to move up to get him. He slides in perfectly as an offensive playmaker for quarterback Trevor Lawrence alongside second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. And on top of that, he's also going to be able to help Jacksonville on defense," Miller said.
It isn't a surprise to see Hunter ranked so highly considering he was universally seen as one of the few elite prospects in the draft. Hunter will have a chance to make an impact early on, too, since he will see snaps on both sides of the ball.
“It's a little bit more than a ‘we’ll see,’ but we do have to be fluid throughout, right? We’ll have a plan right now of primarily on offense with learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout this offseason program," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the team selected Hunter.
"As we continue to grow, we have to be fluid throughout this whole process. We’ve had multiple conversations at length with athletic training, equipment, sports science, coaching, everybody involved about this process and what it’s going to look like moving forward. We have a plan in place, and that’s really where we’ll start.”
In addition to Hunter, Miller also highlighted the Jaguars' selection of Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw at No. 88 overall. Ransaw's selection was ranked as Miller's 67th favorite best.
Ransaw will be expected to step into a key role on the Jaguars' defense right away, with the college cornerback set to convert to safety for the Jaguars' defense under first-year coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Ransaw has been lauded by the Jaguars for his speed and tackling ability as well, which could mean he also sees time on kickoff and punt coverage units.
"Oh, I think it'll be both. Yeah, that's not going to be something that we limit him on. He's somebody who's tackling capacity is as rare as you might put the category for a defensive back. Obviously, with the range, the speed, it's a pretty unique combination," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after selecting Ransaw.
