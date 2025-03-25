Who Is Most Mocked Player to Jaguars Post-Free Agency?
Free agency has finally winded down, and full focus is on the NFL Draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick at No. 5, and the Jaguars have quite a few solid options set to presented to them.
But which of those options has been the most commonly mocked player to the Jaguars so far, especially in the wake of a busy free agency period that saw the Jaguars invest multiple signings into the offensive line, secondary, and pass-catching group.
So, who is the most mocked player to the Jaguars a month before the draft? Going by Pro Football Focus' estimation, it is an easy answer: Michigan defensive tackle Maaon Graham.
"An explosive interior defender with an elite first step, Graham combines excellent bend and flexibility with fast, powerful hands. His devastating push-pull move makes him a nightmare for blockers, while his strength allows him to anchor and hold the line effectively," PFF said.
Graham has been the most mocked player to the Jaguars for sometime; when PFF ran this same exercise before the combine. And on the surface, it makes plenty of sense.
For one, Graham seems to fit a lot of the things the Jaguars' are looking for from a leadership, production and athletic stand point.
There is also the fact the Jaguars have a serious need at defensive tackle. They have a few players at the position already in Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson.
But despite these players, the Jaguars are still looking for a long-term answer at the position. They hope Smith can develop into that player, but Graham is a blue-chipper who is set to be drafted a whole round earlier than Smith was.
The Jaguars notably didn't spend any money in free agency at the defensive tackle -- or any -- front seven position. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made it clear following free agency, too, that there is a rhyme and reason to why the Jaguars did not invest in certain positions.
“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," he said earlier this month.
"So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall."
