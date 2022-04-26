Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Linebackers

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the linebacker position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Nakobe Dean, Georgia: He will have to prove himself in coverage after having few responsibilities in that regard in Georgia's scheme, but Nakobe Dean has everything you look for in a linebacker other than size. He is physical, isn't afraid to take on blocks, flies to the ball at an incredible speed, and is a turnover-forcing machine. Simply a playmaker.

Devin Lloyd, Utah: He isn't as equipped at taking on blocks as Nakobe Dean, but he has the physical traits to help a defense in really any way. He has legit sideline-to-sideline speed, closes quickly on ball-carriers, carries tight ends well down the seam in coverage, and has upside as both a blitzer and even an edge rusher in certain packages.

Tier Two

Chad Muma, Wyoming: Maybe the best coverage linebacker in this class, there isn't much Chad Muma can't do. He makes sense for any kind of defense thanks to his quickness in a phone booth and ability to sniff out plays, while offering legitimate three-down potential very early on in his career.

Quay Walker, Georgia: Another linebacker who has an argument to make as the best coverage backer in the class, Quay Walker is a high-floor prospect who is also a sound tackler. He didn't make a lot of impact plays for Georgia but he covered up the holes in their middle of field coverage while also showing the ability to blitz, set the edge and stack blockers inside.

Christian Harris, Alabama: Another strong coverage linebacker, Christian Harris isn't as strong against the run as the other two players in this tier but he makes up for it with his playmaking ability and violent closing speed. He has the speed to make plays on the perimeter as well as stick with tight ends and even slot receivers downfield.

Tier Three

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati: Maybe the best true "thumper" in the class, Darrian Beavers is a prototypical 3-4 inside linebacker. You won't want him to turn and run often and he isn't the most fluid athlete in space, but he is a battering ram between the tackles and even offers upside as a blitzer and edge rusher thanks to his core strength.

Brandon Smith, Penn State: More of an athlete than a true linebacker at this point, Brandon Smith is an exciting developmental option. He has all of the size, length, strength, and speed you want at the linebacker position, though he does need to play with more consistent instincts and overall physicality.

Damone Clark, LSU: If Damone Clark wasn't going to miss his entire rookie season due to spinal fusion surgery, he would likely be in Tier Two. He has all of the speed you want in a linebacker, making plays all over the field and toward the sidelines, while also offering rare physicality and strength for a player with his explosiveness.

Tier Four

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin: A solid run-stuffer who posted terrific athletic metrics, Leo Chenal makes sense for a 3-4 team looking for an inside linebacker to make an impact against the run. He is explosive, has elite strength and is one of the best blitzers in the class, but the coverage skills are a big question.

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma: A speed demon at linebacker, Brian Asamoah looked undersized on Big 12 fields and will likely be at a mismatch at the NFL level as a result. Still, he plays with his hair on fire, has terrific run-and-chase potential and has the skill set to develop as a sub-package coverage linebacker.

Channing Tindall, Georgia: Maybe the best pure "runner" in the linebacker class, Channing Tindall can absolutely fly. He can make a tackle from any starting point on the field and will give any defense a linebacker who can chase down running backs and receivers with ease, even if he hasn't put it all together yet.

Tier Five

Troy Andersen, Montana State: An elite athlete, Troy Andersen makes sense for teams looking for developmental linebackers to coach up. Andersen spent time at linebacker, running back and quarterback during his college career, showing what type of rare athlete he is. This shows up on defense with his sideline-to-sideline range and run-and-chase ability.

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State: Malcolm Rodriquez has some of the best read-and-react skills in the class, but he also has big red flags in terms of his height and length. He isn't going to stack well against offensive linemen but he can consistently make tackles in space and more frequently than not will be in the right position to make a play.

JoJo Domann, Nebraska: An athletic linebacker whose role in the NFL will depend on which scheme he lands in, JoJo Domann makes more sense as of today as a sub-package player who can contribute in coverage. He lacks ideal size, length and strength but he makes up for it with his motor and quick change of direction, each of which makes him an asset in coverage.

Tier Six

Mike Rose, Iowa State: A safe tackler in between the tackles thanks to his instincts and read-and-react skills, Mike Rose doesn't have the size or speed to have much upside but he is a solid special teams candidate who can play both middle and strong side linebacker. He makes sense as depth for a 4-3 team that won't ask him to play much in space.

Jeremiah Moon, Florida: His athletic testing suggests there may be a role out there somewhere for Jeremiah Moon. He isn't your prototypical downhill linebacker who can take on blocks and fit against the run and he doesn't have much coverage experience after years as an edge rusher. With that said, he has speed and length to bet on.