Jaguars TE Room Has Depth, Should Plan A Go South
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an optimistic outlook going into the new campaign. Under the new regime led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, the new age of Jaguars football is almost upon us.
One of the biggest differences going into the new season, besides the ownership, is the starting players on the roster. Following an injury-ridden season and an expensive contract, the Jaguars cut ties with veteran tight end Evan Engram, thus making young tight end Brenton Strange the new starting tight end for the upcoming season.
Strange elevated his game last season in his second year with the franchise, collecting 411 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns, and doing so in 40 receptions. That was the biggest season for him up to this point, but now, all eyes will be on him going into 2025.
However, the Jaguars were intelligent to bring in extra depth at the position through free agency, should things not go according to plan with Strange. The franchise added former Minnesota Viking Johnny Mundt and former Los Angeles Ram Hunter Long.
Mundt has been used in a backup role most of his career, as he holds career highs of 19 receptions and 172 receiving yards. Listed as the second-string option behind Strange, he has veteran experience that could be utilized at some point through the season. However, his game doesn't elevate him higher than Strange's.
Long has also been used as a backup option in his two seasons in the NFL. Last season with the Rams, the new Jaguars tight end collected 60 receiving yards in seven receptions through 17 appearances.
As previously stated, these two tight ends should be utilized as backup options to Strange. This upcoming season is important for a player like Strange to elevate his game to bigger things. Given that Strange is a former second-round draft pick, it's time for him to shine.
With quarterback Trevor Lawrence progressing well to becoming the starting quarterback again after several injuries kept him off the field, it will only bode well for Strange if the franchise quarterback is throwing the football. Last season, most of the 40 receptions to Strange came from now San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback, Mac Jones.
