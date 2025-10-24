Another Week, Another Set of Mixed Reactions to Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a bye in Week 8. That gives the team extra time that it desperately needs to correct course following two straight losses, including a 35-7 blowout defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in London. However, it also gives fans, analysts, and pundits additional opportunities to drum up discourse around Trevor Lawrence before he takes the field again.
Of course, in a crushing shellacking like the one the Jaguars just took across the pond, there is bound to be blame to go around. As the leader of the offense, the quarterback isn't immune to criticism. Oftentimes, he's the first one that gets the fingers pointed at him.
But it's difficult to properly assess or scrutinize a QB in his situation, with Lawrence leading the NFL in EPA lost due to dropped passes and his protection crumbling around him in his last two games. The Jaguars have a lot of problems to address during their bye, including the quarterback play, but it's much lower on the list than most of their issues.
Trevor Lawrence gets mixed reviews in Week 7
Despite putting up just seven points in a contest they lost by 28, Trevor Lawrence could have had a much worse showing. He finished with 296 yards on 23-of-48 passing, throwing one touchdown while avoiding all turnovers. He matched his career high with seven sacks for a second straight game, with his offensive line allowing a ridiculous 34 pressures against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fox Sports' Ben Arthur gave Lawrence no apologia, as the Jaguars quarterback dropped three spots in the latest position rankings. The New York Times' Jeff Howe took a different perspective, though, keeping T-Law at 16th:
"Before the season, a QB expert said it would take Trevor Lawrence until at least the middle of this season to feel comfortable in Liam Coen’s offense — keep that in mind when things don’t always look right with checks, reads and communications. This is not an excuse for the penalties, drops and mistakes like batted passes at the line, though. As Lawrence becomes more comfortable, it’s important to do the simpler things well with more frequency, and he also needs more help from his teammates."
It's clear that Lawrence hasn't reached his full potential, especially under a top offensive mind like Head Coach Liam Coen. However, the offensive line and his wide receivers haven't done him any favors. Still, those excuses will only be valid for so long.
