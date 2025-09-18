Jaguars Star Gives Candid Take on Parker Washington’s Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars are proving to have a wealth of playmakers to turn to, especially if one struggles out of the gate. Former fifth-round draft choice Parker Washington has slowly but surely grown into a reliable pass-catcher for the Jaguars' wide receiver corps after leading the team in catches (five) and receiving yards (75) in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
One player who has witnessed Washington's growth on an up-close account is franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a great game despite what people may have perceived from Sunday's loss. Lawrence spoke about Washington and gave an honest assessment and progress report on the third-year wide receiver.
Lawrence raves on Washington's growth
Washington has flown under the radar in recent seasons as he has gone from a special teams asset to a key depth player on the wide receiver depth chart. As Lawrence explained to reporters on Wednesday, the former Penn State standout was always capable of what flashed on the screen this past weekend, saying there is conviction from Washington having played with him for three years.
"You've always seen the ability and the skillset, the explosiveness, the talent with the ball, in and out of brakes, all those things," Lawrence said. "You've kind of seen that there but I think the speed at which he's playing at now, because there's confidence there and he knows what he's doing. There's conviction."
Lawrence stated that Washington bolsters much confidence as a route runner and in what he will do on each route, inspiring the chemistry between the two players that they have on offense. The fifth-year signal-caller praised Washington's knowledge of the system and understanding different coverage techniques and leverages along the way.
"When he is running a route, he has a lot of confidence in what he is doing because he knows exactly where to be, when to be there, knows the scheme, knows the coverage," Lawrence said. "I think just seeing how much he's grown mentally in the system and just understanding coverages, leverage technique."
The former 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick's honest assessment of Washington is the major strides he has made over the past few years, boosting his confidence and faith in himself when on the field.
"I think he's taken huge strides from the past few years, and I have so much confidence in him when he is out there and I know what I'm going to get and he's a guy that I have a lot of faith in," Lawrence said.
Washington's playmaking ability is legitimate, as is his leaping ability to attack the catch point. It's not the first time he's done it, either, Lawrence stated.
"He can jump. Yeah, he went up and got it. I've seen him do it a few times. He's had a few like that in practice and one against Cincinnati a couple years ago.”
For all of the latest reports on Washington's junior season with the Jaguars, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss out on the latest news and analysis.
Comment your thoughts on Washington's progress in Jacksonville when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.