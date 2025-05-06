Sports Illustrated Grades Jaguars' Offseason
Few teams had offseasons as eventful as the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Between hirings, firings, big draft picks and everything in between, the Jaguars were as active as ever. The question now is whether the offseason was executed properly and if it will result in wins once the regular season and Week 1 finally roll around later in the year.
In a roundup of report card grades for each AFC South team, Sports Illustrated gave the Jaguars a C+ -- the third-best grade in the division. The Houston Texans ranked last with a C-, while the Tennessee Titans received a B and the Indianapolis Colts received a B-.
"The Jaguars decided to clean house this offseason, firing general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson. In their places are James Gladstone and Liam Coen, respectively, who will try to get the Jaguars back into the playoffs after missing each of the past two postseasons," Sports Illustrated said.
"Gladstone decided to aggressively remake the roster Baalke left him, trading slot receiver Christian Kirk while also releasing Evan Engram, receivers Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds, and defensive back Ronald Darby. In free agency, the Jaguars were busy but not overwhelming, bringing in slot corner Jourdan Lewis, center Robert Hainsey, guard Patrick Mekari, safety Eric Murray and receiver Dyami Brown."
The trade-up for Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was highlighted, as was the fact the Jaguars' success will largely rest on the shoulders of franchise quarterback and former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.
If Lawrence comes through for the Jaguars by the end of the 2025 season, then this offseason will look like one of the best in the entire AFC South, if not the entire AFC and perhaps NFL.
"In the draft, Travis Hunter is a game-changer, but is he worth the draft capital given up for him, which included a 2025 second-rounder and a ‘26 first-round choice?" Sports Illustrated said.
"The big question is will these moves, highlighted by the hiring of an offensive-minded coach in Coen, return Trevor Lawrence to his 2022 form when he threw for career highs in yards (4,113) and touchdowns (25)? If that happens, this will be a successful season for Jacksonville."
