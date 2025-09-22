Jaguars Legend Reacts to Brian Thomas' Start
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a much-needed win in Week 3 over the Houston Texans. This triumph meant a lot more than a typical regular-season victory.
For one, the Jaguars were able to take a key game against a divisional rival. It got the team back into the win column after a deflating road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which will be huge for building confidence and momentum. On the other hand, the Texans fell to 0-3 on the year, effectively sinking their postseason aspirations and chances at capturing the AFC South once again.
It wasn't all good for the Jags this week, despite the win. They mustered just 17 points on offense, but stole a W behind their defense's dominant performance, holding the Texans to just 10 while forcing three turnovers. Jacksonville's attack suffered again due to issues that have been plaguing them all season: penalties, turnovers, drops, and Brian Thomas Jr.'s disappearing act.
Brian Thomas Jr. snubs Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith
Brian Thomas Jr. was a huge topic of discussion coming into the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 3 bout with the Houston Texans. He had miserable outings in his first two games, totaling just five catches for 60 yards against the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals.
In Cincy, he had multiple egregious drops, including one in the end zone and one on a critical fourth-down attempt. That failed conversion allowed the Bengals to turn around and march 90 yards the other way on their ultimate game-winning drive. It wasn't even the first time that his shortcomings produced a turnover for the Jaguars that game.
Earlier in the afternoon, Trevor Lawrence had thrown a pass to BTJ over the middle that sailed a little high. Instead of stretching out to try to come down with the catch, Thomas Jr. allowed it to go over his head, tipped the ball with his hand before preemptively recoiling to avoid a hit, and deflected the pass right to Bengals safety Jordan Battle for an interception.
Many were hoping that BTJ would take the past week to overcome whatever internal struggles he was dealing with and bounce back against the Texans. He did come away with a huge grab, taking a slant over 40 yards to put the Jaguars into scoring position on their game-winning touchdown drive. However, he had multiple drops again versus Houston, and some news broke during the clash that has fans worried about his mentality moving forward.
Jacksonville legend Jimmy Smith disclosed on X (Twitter) that Brian Thomas Jr. had unfollowed him on the platform earlier in the week. This came after Smith was critical of BTJ's performance against the Bengals, but anyone who follows the retired Jaguars wideout knows that he's nothing but respectful and supportive on his social media, even when he might be scrutinizing somebody.
