3 Positions Jaguars Should Explore on Trade Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been active on the trade market at a near breakneck pace over the last several months, and there is little reason to think general manager James Gladstone will get any less aggressive ahead of next month's trade deadline.
So if the Jaguars do pull the trigger on any more trades, which positions do we think Gladstone and company should target? Here are three that make the most sense.
Defensive Tackle
There have been some flashes from the Jaguars' interior defensive line this season: Arik Armstead's game vs. 49ers, DaVon Hamilton's performance the same week, and Maason Smith's flashes vs. the Chiefs. But the unit has failed to consistently make an impact on third down, with Smith's pressure rate of 7.1% leading the pack. The Jaguars could use a true gap-shooter, if one becomes available.
Defensive End
The Jaguars have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but the depth behind them has been hit or miss. Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah have pressure rates of 2.4% and 4.8%, and the Jaguars' pass-rush has seemingly fallen off a cliff in the 2.5 games since Walker suffered a wrist injury that forced him to miss most of the last three games. A third reliable edge rusher would make a big difference.
Tight End
The Brenton Strange injury has already loomed large for the Jaguars. Strange was one of the most important pieces to the offense thanks to his balanced skill set as a pass-catcher and as a blocker, and it is hard to believe the Jaguars can simply make up for his lost impact via backup tight ends Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt. The duo has combined for 12 catches for 91 yards this season, making this a weak spot for the Jaguars moving forward.
It does not make much sense for the Jaguars to acquire a jumbo slot tight end with Strange injured since the entire idenitiy of the tight end room has been balance and versatility. Instead, the Jaguars should look to find another tight end who is a willing blocker but who also has more pass-catching upside than Mundt and Long.
