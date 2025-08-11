Jaguars' Rival Titans Get Bad Injury News
The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to get back into the AFC South race in 2025, and they will need to keep tabs on the rest of their AFC Rivals to do so.
Perhaps the least intimidating of those rivals are the Tennessee Titans, who finished with the worst record in the NFL last season.
While the Titans are certainly hoping for different fortunes in 2025, there is no secret they have been facing a long-time injury crisis with one of their highest-paid players.
L'Jarius Sneed's Injury Concerns
According to Titans head coach Brian Callahan, the timeline on Sneed returning from the PUP list is still yet to be determined. Considering how much the Titans have invested in Sneed, who they acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason.
Sneed had a troubling first season with the Titans that was marred by injuries and a clear dip in play after several years of quality tape with the Chiefs.
If any Titans player needed to enter 2025 with a clean slate, it was Sneed. The Titans' secondary was a dire issue last season and the Titans have not been afraid to make it clear that Sneed is meant to be one of the answers to their issues.
The Jaguars, of course, have their own issues they need to address first and foremost. But as long as Sneed is facing injury issues, the AFC South race is a bit easier.
"I honestly haven't even thought that far. Honestly, it's really got to be a completely one day at a time approach. Yeah, you're always feeling like you're adding levels of competition and depth to the roster. That's exactly what we did. We do feel like we got better and improved," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft.
"We will not have a clue until we do this thing more than a week here in terms of being on the grass, because we haven't even been able to truly play football yet. The focus is so deeply rooted in the culture, the way that we’re going to play our style of play, teaching those elements. Now we have to go and get an entire rookie class onboarded. That's a lot of work, so the focus is so tight right now that probably haven't even thought that far ahead.”
