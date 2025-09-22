Jaguars Get Massive Boost For Week 4 Battle vs. 49ers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to the west coast to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. When they do so, the 49ers will be without one of their top players.
According to multiple reports, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will now miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Tests today showed that 49ers Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over Arizona, sources tell ESPN. It’s a clean tear, but Bosa now will need season-ending surgery," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media.
Bosa's Injury
Bosa has been one of the NFL's top edge rushers since entering the NFL, consistently dominating in terms of pressures, sacks and pressure rate.
Now, the Jaguars' offense will face a defense that will be without Bosa and will likely have to rely on the likes of Bryce Huff and Mykel Williams to generate a pass-rush.
The Jaguars have been one of the NFL's best offenses this year in terms of mitigating pressure, and the latest example came in Sunday's game against an elite defensive end duo. While Houston Texans pass-rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter made their fair share of plays, the Jaguars kept each from wrecking the game by having a sound plan in place for them.
“A fine line. We always tell them, if in fact you're in a chip position and the defender jumps inside of you, don't hit him, just let him go because sometimes you’ll accelerate the rush if you do try to chip him as he's going inside," Liam Coen said on Monday.
"So, we try to align in that position, and we want him outside of us, if possible, to be able to kind of release through the defender instead of truly always chipping him. So sometimes it's just the alignment, and sometimes it's obviously chipping from the back field. It's a fine line and it's something that ultimately you need to do in some instances but maybe there are some times that we don't have to as well, because I think Anton [OL Anton Harrison] did some nice things as well.”
Now, Coen will have to factor in Bosa's injury when he comes up with his plan for the 49ers' front.
