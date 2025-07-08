Jaguars Schedule Full of Fields with Low-Hanging RB Fruit
The new coaching regime in Jacksonville needs to capture the winnable games so they can build momentum. Hence, they need to stuff that low-hanging fruit in the sack when they can and move the win column forward.
Stopping the run is a good start, and the Jags might have a schedule advantage in this arena. In an offseason list on PFF, the site posted the rankings of the 2025 NFL running back unit rankings. Six of the teams on J-Ville's slate of games are against teams near the bottom of the PFF compilation.
Starting in Week 2 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals' high-powered offense presents a major problem. However, the running back room doesn't function in the same manner as it did with Joe Mixon leading the charge. If Anthony Campanile's Jacksonville Jaguars defense can handle the run, a victory is possible because the pass becomes more predictable.
"The Bengals are known as a pass-heavy team, but they could still use some offensive balance. Their top rushing option is Chase Brown, who recorded just less than 1,000 yards and a 73.7 PFF rushing grade last season. Cincinnati lacks depth behind Brown, which could be an issue. Zack Moss played just eight games last season and posted a 55.4 PFF rushing grade. Samaje Perine returns to Cincinnati as a decent receiving option."
In Week 5 on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs roll in and are always a danger wherever they're ranked. Teams had them on the ropes late last season, and they frequently found ways to move the chains and drain the clock.
"Isiah Pacheco’s injury stunted the Chiefs’ ability to create explosive plays on the ground last season. The team's 9.2% explosive run rate ranked second-worst in the NFL last season. Pacheco will be hoping to bounce back from a career-low 65.2 PFF rushing grade. Kareem Hunt proved he is still durable and posted a solid 74.9 PFF rushing grade, but he did not have a single carry gain more than 20 yards.
The Rams have a superstar in Kyren Williams, and he will be on display at "home" in London during Week 6. But Williams is on an island of his own; however, like Cincy, Matthew Stafford has a fantastic stable of people to throw to. Neutralizing the run will allow the black and teal to sit back in the secondary.
"Kyren Williams racked up nearly 1,500 rushing yards last season, including the playoffs, but issues with fumbles and pass protection dragged his PFF overall grade down to a modest 69.1. The Rams may be wise to find someone who can reliably spell Williams, who has taken the third-most carries in the NFL over the past two seasons. 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum saw only 58 carries last season at 3.6 yards per attempt."
The Titans always seem to offer some type of reprieve twice a season. At No. 20, they aren't the juggernaut they were with Derrick Henry all of those years until 2023, but Tony Pollard is still an underrated back as he was in Dallas. Just by accounting for him, the Jags will be alright in the 13th and 18th weeks.
"Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears don’t offer the high ceiling of some of the NFL’s superstars, but they are a reasonably productive duo. Pollard racked up more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage last season while earning a 73.5 PFF rushing grade. Spears is a solid complementary option who has earned a 76.5 PFF overall grade through his first two seasons."
Even though the Denver Broncos have an extremely low ranking, the No. 28 franchise on this list of running attacks could be dangerous in possibly treacherous conditions in the Rocky Mountains. Bo Nix had a promising rookie campaign, but he still can get rattled when forced to toss it. They've added J.K. Dobbins and a talented rookie in R.J. Harvey. This means that it might be tough sledding in Denver if they don't unhook the Bronco snow plows.
"Denver recently signed ex-Charger J.K. Dobbins, who returned from a torn Achilles to post a modest 67.1 PFF rushing grade in Los Angeles last season. The team thought highly enough of UCF’s RJ Harvey to select him in the second round of this year’s draft. Harvey ranked eighth among FBS running backs with a 94.2 PFF rushing grade over the past two sesons"
The orchard that is the NFL can be tough, but if Josh-Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, Travon Walker, and the gang can harvest the low-hangers like these five basement units, then the forbidden and tastier fruit will be much easier to access.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE