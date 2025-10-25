Why the Jaguars Should Be Aggressive at the Trade Deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Bold and unflinching.
That is what Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said the franchise would be when he was hired in February. And to this point, Gladstone has done nothing short of being unequivocally truthful.
The Travis Hunter trade was the first example of Gladstone and the Jaguars' boldness. The trade was nationally panned at the time and has been picked apart since, but the Jaguars didn't care then, and don't care now. They trusted their process then and believed in the player, and they have acted in the same manner with every other trade since.
And with next month's trade deadline quickly approaching, the Jaguars and Gladstone should stick true to the qualities that have defined them to this point.
Gladstone at the Trade Deadline
It remains to be seen what kind of trades the Jaguars could be interested in when it comes to the deadline. Typically, there are two different schools of thoughts when it comes to trades.
A team can attempt to pull off a blockbuster, though the only real candidate for that type of trade seems to be Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars would be interested in such a trade, but the fact they already made one such trade to land Hunter makes it seem more likely the Jaguars would look elsewhere.
That is where the second school of thought comes in: the smaller trades for role players. These trades may not appear as sexy or impactful as the others, but they can be just as important.
And it is here where the Jaguars should ensure they remain agressive. The Jaguars do not need to trade a second or a future first to land a big name to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Instead, Gladstone and the Jaguars can still ensure they are able to push the boundaries of the trade market to boost their pass-rush, defensive front, or pass-catching group.
The Jaguars and Gladstone can make a big move. They have not been shy to do so at this point, and they should remember who they are when it comes to the deadline.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars and the trade deadline.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the trade deadline when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.