Where Trevor Lawrence Ranks in the AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope quarterback Trevor Lawrence can take the next step, now that he has Liam Coen. While Lawrence is still developing, the Jaguars believe he is one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC South and the league.
Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked every division in the National Football League based on the overall quality of each division's set of starting quarterbacks.
Shook noted that the AFC South has the least-talented set of quarterbacks of any division in the league. Shook said that although Lawrence has improved, there is still more room for him to improve.
"Lawrence is already on his second contract (and his third head coach), and he can claim the 2022 season (4,113 passing yards, 25:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 95.2 passer rating) as proof of a bright possible future. It also stands far above his output otherwise (an average of 3,234 passing yards, 15 TD passes, 13 picks and a passer rating of 80.9 in his other three seasons), and after missing seven games last season, he needs to stay on the field long enough to give fans reason to believe in him," Shook said.
Luckily for Lawrence, the Jaguars' front office has added talent across the board on the offensive side of the ball. They also have one of the most talented young wide receivers in the league, who appears ready to take the next step in Brian Thomas Jr.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen noted how well Thomas has done this offseason.
“He’s got freakish talents. He’s got some freakish traits. Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick," Coen said.
"You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again? So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] come to life. The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about camp!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hines-Allen today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE