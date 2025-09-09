What Trevor Lawrence Showed in Jaguars' Win Over Panthers
Entering the 2025 campaign, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faced a critical fifth season that could determine his future beyond the upcoming 16 to 17 games. Against the Carolina Panthers, flashes showed a passer with better decision-making and improvement behind an offensive line that gave up just one sack all game.
However, like any passer in a new system, Lawrence made mistakes, as did the rest of the offense. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen recently gave his assessment of his quarterback's performance in his first game under the first-time head coach.
Coen gives a frank analysis of Lawrence's Week 1 performance
A little over 24 hours following Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Panthers, and with some time to digest the film, Coen offered his analysis of what he saw from his quarterback. There were footwork issues that came up during the game, especially in some key moments throughout the game, including some misses to key receivers Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. on the Omaha passing concept (a quick out route).
"There was a couple, on the missed targeted throws that if you look at he's 19 of 31," Coen explained. "We missed three screens. An Omaha to Dyami on the right sideline and then you talk about the one to BT [Brian Thomas Jr.]."
Coen discussed that had made a few passes here and there, his production would've seen a drastic increase with more balance to go off of.
"It's like a few of those and he's 25 at 31 for 200-plus and now you're talking, it's not about the stats, it's about the balance," Coen said. "It's about the balance and so if you're sitting there saying he could have been 25 at 31 for 200-plus and you try to eliminate the turnover, you're sitting there saying he had a damn good game."
Lawrence's command of the Jaguars offense, along with his cadence and operation of the whole unit, was sound, according to Coen. It translated on game day as Lawrence looked more comfortable and had better answers to beat what the Panthers defense threw at him.
"What's nice is that I thought he operated the offense really well. I thought he had great command, used his cadence," Coen said. "We got the free play response. There were some really good things that did show up."
Coen saw Lawrence attack the middle of the field, throwing with quality accuracy and with more areas to continue improving and grow.
"I thought he was very accurate on some of the curls and stop routes and he ran twice for two big first downs, which was critical for us," Coen said. "So, some things to build off of, but we're still continuing to coach and work on the footwork and mechanics and those could definitely, they're definitely fixable."
To stay up-to-date with all of the latest news, analysis, and stories from Trevor Lawrence's first season under Liam Coen, ensure you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Share your thoughts on Lawrence's performance against Carolina when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.