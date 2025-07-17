Insider Gives One Offseason Note For Jaguars
There is plenty of excitement facing the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the start of training camp, and it is easy to see why.
In many ways, the Jaguars are fresh off one of the biggest and most impactful offseasons in franchise history.
There have not been many offseasons in which the Jaguars have hit the reset button on all three levels -- front office, coaching staff, and roster. But that is exactly what the team is staring directly into the face in 2025.
Gone are Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson, Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, and so many others who have made up the team's DNA in recent years.
In are a host of new faces at every key level of the franchise, with Jaguars' owner Shad Khan starting with a clean slate after last year's 4-13 debacle.
That leads to NFL insider Albert Breer putting his offseason focus on the Jaguars' change and what it could mean for the franchise's hopes to contend for an AFC South battle this season.
"I can’t wait for Jaguars camp because I can’t wait to see Travis Hunter in the NFL. I would also repeat what I said after the draft: His acquisition at least looks to me like an indication that the Jaguars think, in Year 1 under the Liam Coen–James Gladstone–Tony Boselli triumvirate, that they’re closer to contending than a lot of folks on the outside do," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.
The Jaguars will have a lot of eyes on them and their new faces once camp opens, with the likes of Hunter and Coen being amongst the biggest storylines in the entire NFL this season.
Things already feel different in Jacksonville and Coen and Hunter are two of the biggest reasons why. There were a number of reasons why things fell apart in Jacksonville in 2024 and down the stretch in 2023, and the hope is the new faces will fix the glaring issues that have haunted the franchise to this point.
Training camp opens next week and the Jaguars will have a lot to prove. Hunter and the way the Jaguars deploy his rare talents will be amongst the top areas of focus, not just in Jacksonville but in the NFL as a whole.
