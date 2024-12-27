3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Titans Rematch
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans in their Week 17 rematch.
Travon Walker vs. Titans run game
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker showed up big in the run game the last time the two teams played, recording a genuine game-changing play when he stopped Tony Pollard on a near-touchdown near the end-zone, resulting in a field goal in a game the Jaguars won 10-6. With Pollard playing at a high level all season, the Jaguars will need another big game from Walker in the trenches.
Walker has had a solid season as a pass-rusher, but his bread and butter is always going to be made in the run game. He has the strength, length and power to set the edge while having the athleticism to make plays in space. He has a good matchup to take over in the run game again this weekend, and the Jaguars will need him to make it happen.
Montaric Brown vs. Calvin Ridley
The Jaguars did a good job against former Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley the last time these two teams played; on 12 targets, Ridley caught seven passes for 59 yards and 30 of those yards came on one play. A host of Jaguars made big plays in coverage against the Titans' star receiver, which included Montaric Brown.
With Brown now officially a starter in the secondary, he will once again be tasked with plenty of matchups against Ridley since the Jaguars do not travel their cornerbacks. A big game against a top receiver like Ridley would do Brown a lot of good in his efforts to enter 2025 as a potential starter in the Jaguars' defense.
Ezra Cleveland vs. T'Vondre Sweat
Few rookie defensive tackles have made the impact that Titans' nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat has made in 2024. He has displayed the rare blend of power, athleticism and size that could make him a true force to be reckoned with as he continues to develop. He is already at the stage of his career where he can be considered a potential game-wrecker.
For the Jaguars' offense to have a prayer, they will need a strong performance out of their interior offensive linemen. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is the most important member of the interior line in terms of big-picture thinking, so it would be encouraging for the Jaguars to see him have a big game against a top defender.
