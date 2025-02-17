3 Observations on the Jaguars' General Manager Finalists
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their five finalists for their vacant general manager role on Saturday, advancing the process to its final steps.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' five finalists? We break it down below.
Little to criticize about finalists, process to get to them
While the Jaguars' timeline on their general manager search certainly does not resemble any other team this offseason, it is harder to poke holes in their process to this point beyond that. Instead, the wide net cast to find Trent Baalke's replacement actually seems like one of the more sound processes the Jaguars have conducted during the Shad Khan era.
The Jaguars spoke to double-digit candidates of all different levels of experience and backgrounds. They did a good job of interviewing every major up-and-coming name as well as several experienced candidates who had decades spent in the NFL. Ultimately, it is hard to find many gripes with how the Jaguars got here.
Ethan Waugh is a legitimate candidate
It certainly appears that interim general manager Ethan Waugh is a legitimate candidate to replace Baalke, who he came to Jacksonville to work with in 2022. Waugh has held the fort down in the Jaguars' front office since they fired Baalke last month, assisting with the final days of the coaching search and ensuing the train stays on time when it comes to the Jaguars' scouting process inside the building.
Even if Waugh doesn't ultimately get the nod as the next general manager, the Jaguars would be wise to keep him in the front office in some capacity, He has an understanding of the Jaguars' roster, player development, and what the team needs moving forward. It would not be a shock to see him named general manager since it is clear he has plenty of respect from inside the building, but either way he should have some kind of place in the franchise.
Jaguars wise not to pursue Jon Robinson
The big name the Jaguars didn't include on the finalist list was former general manager Jon Robinson. The Jaguars raised eyebrows among their base when they announced an interview with the former Tennessee Titans general manager. Robinson was the lone candidate the Jaguars interviewed who actually had general manager experience, which could have explained why he was added to the group to begin with.
But what the Jaguars didn't need to do was make a retread general manager hire. They had done it in 2021 with Baalke and it came back to bite them. Robinson has proven to make fatal mistakes as a general manager (A.J. Brown trade, Isaiah Wilson selection) and the Jaguars are wise to not make him one of the finalists for the general manager job.
