Are the Jaguars Better than What They've Shown?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many issues that have led to their winless start to the season. Those issues were seen in their losses, which came by less than a touchdown.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been sacked seven times already, derailing any rhythm the Jaguars have built on game day.
"Of course, you hold yourself to a high standard,” offensive lineman Mitch Morse said after the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “Everything we've done, we've shot ourselves in the foot. So, what can we do except find an opportunity to be critical, be constructive, and then, when the opportunity presents itself, to put our best foot forward the next time on the field we have to or we're not doing anyone a service."
Doug Pederson notes that the Jaguars’ struggles are team-wide and that everyone, from the coaches to the players, must improve during practice week and perform better on Sundays. Pederson took accountability for the team’s shortcomings.
“Well, I'm at a loss because we've been together for a while now, right? We shouldn't be playing the way we're playing,” Pederson said after the team’s 18-13 loss on Sunday. “We shouldn't be coaching the way we're coaching. I take accountability there. It starts with me. Then, it goes to the assistant coaches and players. I just know that we're a better football team than what we played today.”
The Jaguars undoubtedly have enough talented players to have a productive season. However, those players have failed to execute at a high level, leading to a 0-2 start.
They have another couple of challenging games on their schedule, with consecutive road games against the Buffalo Bills and a talented Houston Texans team before three successive home games against the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots.
The Jaguars will have to work their way out of a hole if they hope to turn the season around and live up to the expectations they had just a few weeks ago.
