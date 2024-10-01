Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and things are tense in Duval. They might even be coming to a head.
This was supposed to be the best team in franchise history, according to owner Shad Khan. Instead, the Jaguars are in a four-game hole, winless entering Week 5. The only winless team left in the league, too.
Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, who some consider to be the most viable candidate to take the helm if the Jaguars part ways with Doug Pederson, shared his thoughts on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.
"Jacksonville, you know, just hasn't done enough things well enough to deserve to win," Belichick said. "And they're gonna have to be better in every area. Not just the quarterback, but the running game, defensively, situational football. I think the big thing for them is not to lose confidence, and not to feel like things are over because there’s still a long way to go. Four losses is not gonna eliminate anybody from the playoffs, but [they] need to start winning soon."
The iconic head coach validated a fact Jaguars on SI has been reporting since the woes began -- quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not the issue. It is a team struggle. The defense has been injury-riddled and thin in the secondary, and the play-calling and communication on offense has been poor.
Even Pederson criticized the team's inability to finish games during his Monday media availability.
"You have to finish, and you’ve got to finish the play, you’ve got to finish the series, the quarter, the half, the game, ultimately," Pederson said. "Really yesterday, that was our breakdown, was the end of the game. Offensively, we didn't stay on the field, convert on third down to stay on the field. Then defensively, we couldn't get off the field. As great as the defense played in the second half -- I think it was five drives, five punts -- it was that one drive where we couldn't get off the field and make enough plays there. So those are things again that have kept us from winning these games.”
There have been reports that Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke have a strained relationship. Pederson and Baalke might be on borrowed time in Duval given the current situation.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise. Belichick could be the answer for the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE