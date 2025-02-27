BREAKING: Jaguars Potential 1st-Round Pick Will Only Do One Drill at Combine
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick, and they have plenty of options for what they can do with that pick.
The Jaguars are one of the few teams that need a quarterback at the top of the draft. They will not be selecting a quarterback, but they can still find excellent talent in the first round. Another thing that they can do is turn down the board and add more picks.
On Thursday, we found out that the Jaguars' potential first-round pick, Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan will only be doing one drill at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Michigan stud DL Mason Graham, a likely Top 5 pick, will only do the bench press here at the NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent Ryan Matha. He will work out at his Pro Day," said NFL Senior Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Graham is a potential first round pick for the Jaguars because he is one of the best defensive players coming out of the draft. Jaguars also need help on the defensive side of the ball and getting after the quarterback, It makes sense that the Jaguars take a shot by selecting Graham.
Graham is not the only potential top pick who will not be doing any on the field drills at the combine. There have been others that came out early this week that will not be available for the field drills.
Many are just at the combine to focus on interviews with teams that will potentially be selecting them in the draft. The next time we will see Graham on a football field will be on his pro day, and all the teams in the NFL will be there to watch him.
The Jaguars are looking to get the best talent in the draft and help their team heading into the 2025 season.
