BREAKING: Jaguars Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a flurry of practice squad moves before they begin practice for Week 10.
Ahead of the first practice of the week on Wednesday, the Jaguars have released running back Jake Funk and linebacker Tanner Muse from the practice squad.
Funk has been on and off the Jaguars practice squad throughout the season, while Muse joined the team during training camp and has been used on special teams in several games this season.
To fill their spots on the practice squad, the Jaguars signed offensive lineman Dennis Daley and long snapper Peter Bowden.
"Daley was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over five seasons with Carolina (2019-21), Tennessee (2022) and Arizona (2023), he has appeared in 55 games and made 37 starts," the Jaguars said in a release. "Last season, Daley played in four games for the Cardinals, making one start at left guard."
Bowden signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the offseason with the team after appearing in nearly 40 games for the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Jaguars have been a busy team in terms of roster moves in recent weeks, with the Daley addition coming after the Jaguars lost backup guard Cooper Hodges to a season-ending leg injury. The Jaguars also traded left tackle Cam Robinson last week, while starting left guard Ezra Cleveland is dealing with an ankle injury that occurred in Week 8 and forced him to miss Week 9.
