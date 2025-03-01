In Deep Defensive Class, Jaguars Can Improve Defense Quickly
When NFL teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars attend the NFL Scouting Combine, they'll have a chance to speak or interview almost every player at the event, which features over 300 prospects from across the country. This year with a new regime in place, there will be an emphasis on both sides of the ball.
Specifically, the team will be looking for future offensive line starters or depth; a potential replacement for Evan Engram; another playmaker to pair with Brian Thomas Jr.; and most of all, defense. Last season, the Jaguars were near or at the bottom of the barrel in multiple defensive statistical categories, including yards per play at 5.9, just behind the historically-worst Carolina Panthers at 6.0
Thankfully, this is the year to need defensive talent, especially deep in the trenches. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called this year's selection process a "starter's draft," and not one that features a litany of superstars like in previous years.
Jacksonville has a big need in the middle of their defense at defensive tackle. While Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson flashed late in the season, it's not enough to avoid one of the deepest interior DL classes in recent drafts. For the Jaguars, there are many unique types at the position to choose from.
Need someone that can be an effective pass rusher in your interior rotation? There are some quality prospects available such as Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott and Indiana's C.J. West.
How about players that can devour one or multiple gaps with raw power at the point of attack? Everyone's eyes should be pointed at Texas' Alfred Collins, Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell, or Florida's Cam'Ron Jackson.
There are also the high-ceiling profiles such as Ole Miss' Walter Nolan, Texas A&M's Shemar Turner, Michigan's Kenneth Grant, and Toledo's Darius Alexander.
Then, of course, there's Michigan's Mason Graham, who is one of the favorites to land in Duval this spring. Jacksonville is in a great position to upgrade their defensive front this offseason through youth and free agency acquisitions.
However, that's not all. This is the draft to need a safety, especially one that can roam the backend freely as a single-high player that can attack the football and play multiple roles in the secondary. Georgia's Malaki Starks, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, Texas' Andrew Mukuba, Oklahoma's Billy Bowman, and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts are all potential possibilities during all three days of the draft.
Jacksonville will also be looking at a boundary corner this year. Colorado athlete Travis Hunter, Michigan's Will Johnson, East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr., Kansas' Cobee Bryant, or Florida State's Az'areyeh Thomas would be interesting possibilities throughout the first several rounds of the draft.
There are fans that are nervous after the last few years with a general manager that was stubborn with his process. The message they should be getting is to relax and allow first-year GM James Gladstone to work whatever magic he has. One way or another, the Jaguars are likely to come away with quality selections on the defensive side of the ball.
