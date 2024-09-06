Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on Injuries and Jalen Ramsey
The Jacksonville Jaguars came out of Wednesday with a clean bill of health on the injury report, but why is this so important entering Week 1? The Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast breaks this down and more in today's episode.
Head coach Doug Pederson also spoke on Wednesday, and you can find a transcript below.
Q: On any injury updates for Sunday’s game vs. Miami?
Pederson: “Christian [WR Christian Kirk] is doing well. We'll expect him to be a full-go for the game. DT [S Daniel Thomas] is someone that's going to be more day-to-day. We're going to get him out there and move him around today and see how he feels and try to ramp up his progress each day.”
Q: On what comes to mind about the Dolphins’ offense?
Pederson: “Speed, speed, speed. And a lot of misdirection, a lot of motions and shifts. Obviously, they do a great job with that in their run game as well and it kind of can cause you to just distort your eyes a little bit, and get off your cues. That's where some of the big plays have come for them. Obviously, we know Tyreek [Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill] and Waddle [Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle] and the guys. There’s just a lot of speed and something that we've got to be able to at least try to match, otherwise, be in the right position.”
Q: On how their receivers’ speed may impact the defense?
Pederson: “I mean, they're on you fast, right? When you put the film on, these guys are on you and they're by you. I think Tua [Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa] does a great job of anticipating where the windows are and where the holes are going to be, and receivers are in the right spots.”
Q: On whether he finds Week 1 opponents more difficult to scout due to new personnel or easier to prepare for since there is more time?
Pederson: “Yeah, I would say time if you knew the defensive coordinator or offensive coordinator because you have familiarity with them. In this case, you're sort of speculating with what you could see. You’ve got a good chance of what Coach Weaver [Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver] has done in Baltimore. That's obviously something that teams are trying to, I think, duplicate a little bit is that style of defense. We’ve got tape. Obviously, we've played Baltimore the last couple of seasons, so there's some familiarity there. But you’ve just got to trust your game plan. You’ve got to trust your rules. You’ve got to trust the things that you've been doing all spring and summer and just make the adjustments during the game.”
Q: On if this year’s training camp was the most rigorous, and if that was intentional?
Pederson: “I feel like it was hard, being the third camp here. I think the first ones always can be tough too, just because of the unknown, I guess. But this one was purposeful, just in, I guess, my own quirky way.”
Q: On why he made training camp tougher this yea?
Pederson: “I don't know, camp is camp, and you kind of want it to be hard. You want it to be tough. It's the—as they say—dog days of summer. I just think there's no substitute for the hard work, and putting the guys through as much pressure and stress as possible, not only on their minds and bodies. I think just the way we practice can, hopefully, late in the season you lean on. You lean on that, right? You lean on those tough moments.”
Q" On who will be calling plays for Sunday’s game?
Pederson: “Still working through that. Press [Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor] and I are still talking about it.”
Q: On if there is an advantage of other teams not knowing who will be calling plays?
Pederson: “Oh, I don't know. I think if you're just looking at the offense, studying that, D-coordinators are looking at personnel, they're looking at formations, motion shifts, just like we do offensively. I don't think it's really any—not a whole lot of difference. Press and I think alike a lot of times and converse a lot of times during games and I just think that if you're looking at it, there's probably not a lot of differences.”
Q: On his message to the rookies this week in preparation for their NFL debuts?
Pederson: I think just being able to control their emotions. They're used to playing in front of big crowds and things like that, but these are different. Being able to control your emotions and really just kind of focus on your game plan and your role, your assignments, I think is the biggest thing. I think too just do what got you here and just trust that.”
Q: On how Taylor being on the sidelines during games affects their communication?
Pederson: “I mean, it's better because we can be face-to-face and there's conversations that he and I can have off the mic. I like that part of it. But I think for him too, it's a comfort level doing it, and he obviously can feel the game. Plus, for him too, and really, when I did it a couple years ago, you're on the field with the quarterbacks too and you're right there face-to-face.”
Q: On if he expects Taylor will be on the sideline on Sunday?
Pederson: “I do. Yeah, I do. Unless it’s raining (laughs). Yeah, I don't think we're going to be covered.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.