Jaguars Can Protect QB Lawrence in More Ways Than One
The Jacksonville Jaguars' flaws were displayed for 17 games this season, as they routinely found ways to lose games. Losing games is frustrating enough for a team. It is even more frustrating when they beat themselves just as much as their opponents beat them, which was often the case for the Jaguars this season.
Sometimes, being close to a breakthrough can be more frustrating than being far away. Of the Jaguars' 13 losses this season, 10 came by eight points or less. Of Jacksonville's 13 losses, nine of them by five points or less.
Although Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was fired shortly after the season ended, the Jaguars' issues involved more than any one player or coach. Pederson shouldered most of the blame, as is often the case with head coaches since it is arguably easier to replace coaches than players.
Many players and position groups on the Jaguars' roster have also taken their fair share of blame for the team's issues, primarily the offensive line, quarterback, and defense. Rightfully so, as each struggled at one point or another this season, their struggles directly correlated to the overall team's struggles.
Specifically, the Jaguars' struggles along the offensive line have been well-documented, as Lawrence was on pace to nearly match his career-high single-season sack total. Making matters worse, Lawrence's career-high in sacks came just a season ago, meaning Lawrence was on pace to be sacked a career-high number of times for the second consecutive season, which is a failure on the Jaguars' front office for allowing that to be the case for a quarterback they are paying upwards of $300 million to.
However, if the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs proved, as much as the National Football League is a quarterback-driven league, defense wins championships.
The Jaguars must keep this in mind as they arguably have more talent on the defensive side of the ball right now than the offensive side of the ball. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick and a defense with talent on it but also holes on it.
It may take time for the Jaguars to find the right offensive line and skill position players to surround Lawrence. However, they can protect Lawrence in more ways than just that. The Jaguars could start by building a respectable defense that can take some of the pressure off of Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense.
