The Jaguars Must Fix Much More Than Just Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the season averaging the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League this season. The Jaguars also traded arguably their best defensive lineman, Cam Robinson, to the Minnesota Vikings shortly before the trade deadline, making matters worse for the Jaguars' offense.
The Jaguars also struggled with many injuries this season, losing multiple players on both sides of the ball at various points. This was the worst-case scenario for a Jaguars team that was a bad team, even when fully healthy.
Jacksonville also struggled with coaching, as former head coach Doug Pederson could not seem to resonate with the team. While the players in the locker room said differently, their play this season brought rightful criticism of Pederson.
After leading the Jaguars to the playoffs in his first season with the team, Pederson could not replicate that success after that playoff appearance. Pederson finished his three-year stint in Jacksonville with a 22-29 record, forcing Jaguars owner Shad Khan to call it quits with Pederson.
While noting the Jaguars' this season, their offensive line is undoubtedly a conversation as the unit has put the Jaguars' nearly $300 million quarterback at risk. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed almost half the season with numerous injuries, a testament to how much he was hit this season in a short period and how much he has been hit over his career.
However, in only 10 games this season, Lawrence was sacked 18 times. This put him on pace to nearly match or surpass his career-high sack numbers, set last season when Lawrence was sacked 35 times. Had Lawrence not missed as much of the season as he did, he could have been sacked a career-high number of times in consecutive seasons.
That is a terrible feat for any quarterback and offensive line to even have a shot of accomplishing, but it proves how much improvement the Jaguars' offensive line needs.
While part of getting such a massive contract like the one Lawrence received is that it sometimes makes it harder to add the necessary talent around him to be successful, the Jaguars have to do the bare minimum of putting together a competent line to protect their nearly $300 million investment.
Lawrence undoubtedly needs to improve, but so do the Jaguars' coaching, rushing attack, and offensive line. All quarterbacks, not just Lawrence, need these things to be successful.
