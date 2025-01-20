Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Patrick Graham's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a familiar spot in 2025: looking for a new head coach.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has gone through five head coaches in 13 years, with each of Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson all coming up short in the process.
With the Jaguars search for their next coach now up and running, we are going to take a look at what each candidate brings to the table, their backgrounds and what potential drawbacks could be to their candidacy.
We have already talked about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Now, we move onto Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Background
- Wagner (2002–2003): Graduate assistant
- Richmond (2004): Defensive line coach
- Richmond (2005–2006): Tight ends coach
- Notre Dame (2007–2008): Graduate assistant
- Toledo (2009): Defensive line coach
- New England Patriots (2009): Coaching assistant
- New England Patriots (2010): Defensive assistant
- New England Patriots (2011): Linebackers coach
- New England Patriots (2012–2013): Defensive line coach
- New England Patriots (2014–2015): Linebackers coach
- New York Giants (2016–2017): Defensive line coach
- Green Bay Packers (2018): Linebackers coach & run game coordinator
- Miami Dolphins (2019): Defensive coordinator
- New York Giants (2020–2021): Assistant head coach & defensive coordinator
- Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present): Defensive coordinator
Pros
Graham has consistently proven to be one of the most reliable defensive coordinators in football. Year in and year out, he produces a tough-nosed and efficient defense despite frequently being paired with one of the worst rosters in football. Despite the lack of talent, Graham always has his defenses punching well above their weight.
Due to Graham's success with nameless defenses that lack star power, it is fair to assume he could quickly turn around a Jaguars' unit that has talent but has failed to put it all together. With talent like Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Tyson Campbell, Foye Oluokun, and young players like Maason Smith and Jarrian Jones, Graham would have a lot to work with in Jacksonville.
Cons
Like most coaches the Jaguars have spoken to, inexperience as a head coach is certainly a factor. Graham has had a lot of success has a defensive coordinator, but for one reason or another he has never seemed to enter a coaching cycle with a lot of buzz or momentum behind his name. That is not a red flag because there could be countless reasons why, but Graham is not a hire that would blow many people away on paper.
There is also the question of whether Graham can prove that he can build a strong offensive staff. The most important hire for every defensive-minded head coach is the offensive coordinator spot, and Graham has not worked with many obvious play-caller candidates during his time with the Raiders or the Giants.
