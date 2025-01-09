REPORT: A Notable Free Agent the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off a pivotal offseason by firing former head coach Doug Pederson. They must now find a new head coach to replace Pederson and begin improving one of the worst rosters in the National Football League via the NFL Draft and free agency.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus released his list of one free agent every team in the league should consider adding this offseason.
Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum was the recommendation for a rebuilding Jaguars team that struggled on defense all through the 2024 season.
"The Jaguars’ spending bonanza from a season ago didn’t yield the expected results in 2024, which could understandably lead to some hesitation to distribute gaudy contracts in 2025," Locker said. "But the Jaguars will likely need to upgrade their safety room, considering that Andre Cisco will be a free agent and that the team ranked dead last in PFF overall grade at the position this year.
"Bynum has been a bit worse in 2024, with a 63.0 PFF overall grade and a 59.6 PFF coverage grade, but he was excellent a year ago in both coverage and as a run defender. The 26-year-old is also more of a traditional center fielder, playing 65.2% of his career snaps with the Vikings as a true free safety. He would serve as a nice complement to Darnell Savage, who has moved around more throughout his career.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows the team must improve by bringing in the right players and coaching staff to improve the players who will remain on the roster going into next season.
“I talk to the players regularly," Khan said. "I don’t want to identify Trevor on anyone else by name, but [I do] listen to what’s going to make them successful. But this isn’t, let’s be clear, a second coming of [New York Jets QB] Aaron Rodgers 2.0. We’re going to do the right thing for the team, and obviously, our goal is if Trevor doesn’t get better, if the other players don’t get better, we’re not going to win. So, the coaches coming in know who our foundational players are and have to be committed to making them better.”
