Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Gabe Davis Cracks List at No. 13
In fewer than 50 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 13: Gabe Davis
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear early on in free-agency that former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was a priority. Davis was among the first players in free agency to agree to terms with the Jaguars, which were one of the NFL's busiest teams in the early stages of free agency. After a year of struggles at the X position, the Jaguars saw Davis and his versatility as a blocker and downfield threat as a fit for what they want to do at the position.
The Jaguars are not an ideal fit for inside/outside receivers due to how they deploy Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. If a receiver is going to fit with the Jaguars, they need to be ready to take snaps outside. Davis did exactly that last year, ranking No. 5 in snap rate on the outside. Calvin Ridley was No. 7, for context. (Ridley had ranked in the top-five of this stat in 2019 and 2020, for those who believe Ridley was a slot receiver archetype).
The difference between Davis and Ridley isn't simply positional. Instead, it is in their play-style. Among 56 wideouts with at least 75 targets last year, Davis' average depth of target of 15.6 led the NFL according to PFF. And in terms of contested catch rate, Davis ranked No. 14 compared to Ridley at No. 37. Both play outside and offer similar big-play ability and bouts of streakiness, but Davis is better at winning the ball in the air while Ridley is better at getting open.
Ultimately, Davis offers the Jaguars a different package at receiver than they have had throughout most of the last several seasons. There are plenty of reasons to believe Davis' style of play could mesh with Trevor Lawrence, but it will be interesting to see where Davis ranks in the pecking order among Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
