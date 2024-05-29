Where Does Sports Illustrated Rank Jaguars' Mac Jones Among Backup QBs?
The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to improve their backup quarterback position this offseason, trading a sixth-round pick for former New England Patriots first-rounder Mac Jones.
While Jones is an on-paper upgrade over fellow backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who went 1-0 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2023, it doesn't seem like he is a lock to be considered among the top backups in the NFL.
While not every team has a recent first-round pick as their backup quarterback, there are more backup quarterbacks who have found recent success than Jones has in recent years. As such, Jones found himself at No. 16 in Sports Illustrated's ranking of backup quarterbacks.
The 2021 first-round pick failed to get on the same page with his teammates on the field and with Bill Belichick the past two seasons as the Patriots’ starter. There were high hopes for Jones after an impressive rookie season in ’21, when he passed for 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.- Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
Jones was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Alabama. His rookie year was his best season in New England, with Jones going 10-7 as a starter and throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Jones regressed in 2022, going 6-8 in 14 starts and throwing for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Jones' final run with the Patriots came in 2023, with the former first round pick starting 11 games and going 2-9 in the process before heading for the bench. In his third season, Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.