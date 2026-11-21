JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This is a big week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and for more reasons than you may believe.

The Jaguars are set to play the New York Giants in Week 11, another road test against a team with some real strength to it on paper. Every week in the NFL is an important week, but this has certainly had a bit of a big-game feel to it throughout the week of preparation.

When looking deeper at the context of Week 11, though, it is clear that there are more than a few reasons why this is an important game for Liam Coen's squad. We break down a few of those reasons below.

The Other AFC Contenders

The rest of the AFC has quite the easy schedule in Week 11, at least in terms of the other AFC teams who are set to battle the Jaguars for a spot at the top of the AFC playoff seeding in two months. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are all set to play teams with losing records, while the Jaguars are playing a Giants team that is likely going to represent the NFC East in the playoffs this season. Several of these teams have easy schedules in general for the rest of the year, which means there is not much of a margin for error for the Jaguars entering the second-half of the season.

That is not to say surprises can't happen. They happen each week in the NFL, and any given Sunday isn't just a cliched saying. But chances are the Jaguars will need to beat the Giants to make sure they keep pace with the rest of the top teams in the AFC, putting even more pressure on them to find a way to win on the road this weekend. The Jaguars have won road games in back-to-back weeks, and this is a chance to make it a hat trick at a time where they badly need it.

The Houston Texans

For the Jaguars to keep things rolling toward another potential AFC South title , they will have to continue to pace well ahead of the Houston Texans. All signs point toward the Jaguars being able to considering the lead they have on the Texans, but a four-game lead with seven weeks left would sound a lot better than a three-game lead. The Texans won a game against the tanking Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, which puts the onus on the Jaguars moving into the week.

That is not to say the Jaguars wouldn’t be the clear favorites in the AFC South regardless of what happens in New Jersey on Sunday. But the Jaguars can take some of the air out of the Texans’ sails if they pick up a win, which would mean something considering how CJ Stroud has been playing as of late. The AFC South is unlikely to go down to the wire like it has in recent years, but that doesn’t take away the importance of keeping the lead in the division.

The Challenge the Giants May Pose

The Jaguars already have an impressive résumé over the last half of the season, but there is no denying that they have not exactly been challenged out of the bye week. Jacksonville has played three teams in a row who have losing records and who are in really bad spots in the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans. While the Giants do not exactly have an impressive list of wins this season, they should at least pose more of a threat than any other team. The Jaguars have played since they have returned from the bye.

Jacksonville will get more chances down the stretch to prove that they are truly one of the best teams in the NFL, such as a road matchup with the Chicago Bears in a few weeks. But this is a game where the Jaguars can show that it doesn’t matter what kind of team you put in front of them, they are going to be ready to play on Sunday.