5 Players the Jaguars Should Call About Before Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There might not be many more interesting teams than the Jacksonville Jaguars at the NFL Trade Deadline.

The Jaguars are clearly AFC contenders after a Thursday Night Football blowout of the Baltimore Ravens pushed them to 6-2. Their window is now, and they have a general manager who has had no issues with being aggressive before.

So with the Jaguars having some clear needs at spots such as defensive tackle, defensive end, and safety entering the final days of the trade market, which moves should the Jaguars explore right now before it is too late? We break it down below.

Arizona Cardinals DB Budda Baker

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have mentioned Budda Baker in the past , and it is not hard to see why. The Jaguars have some serious injury issues at safety with Eric Murray out for the year and with Caleb Ransaw on injured reserve for the last month. The issue hasn't popped up over the last two games with the Jaguars playing Daniel Jones and a third-string undrafted free agent in the last two weeks, but it could loom large in matchups later in the year with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

One obvious name that could be explored at safety is Budda Baker. He has seemed over Arizona's losing for a bit now, and a Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 could make it clear that it is time for them to start selling. The Jaguars' decision-makers have a lot of experience with Baker from their NFC West battles while with the Los Angeles Rams, and he could help fill voids for the Jaguars in terms of veteran experience after the loss of Murray.

Would the Cardinals be willing to part with a face of the franchise when they have been somewhat competitive at times in 2026? That remains to be seen. Everyone has a price, though, and the Jaguars should learn what this price is.

Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) waits in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs point to the Jaguars looking for defensive tackle help , and Derrick Brown is probably the best overall player who could be moved for some reason or another. He is not on the Jeffery Simmons tier of defensive tackles, but he is a top-10 interior defensive lineman who would give the Jaguars a building block for years to come. He is hitting his peak as one of the best nose tackles in football, and he is one of the few nose tackles who could step in the shoes of Davin Hamilton without much of a dropoff.

The Panthers may not see reason to be sellers even if they lose in Week 9 due to the weakness of the NFC South. But if the Jaguars were to make the offer sweet enough, perhaps they could convince the Panthers to move their star defensive tackle as they look to remake a defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL for years.

New England Patriots DL Christian Barmore

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Christian Barmore could not be a direct replacement for Davon Hamilton , he does seem relatively available according to most reports. He is not one of the top-two defensive tackles for the New England Patriots in terms of snaps this year and they might be looking to dump his money, which could make for change of scenery desired for both sides. If Barmore can be had with a mid-Day 3 pick and goes on to be his best version for the rest of 2026, it could be the steal of a season.

Can Barmore be that player, though? He has been in the past, especially as a pass-rusher. He has not been that player this season, though, and the Jaguars would have to make sure that he is a fit for their scheme and their culture. He would not be a nose tackle, but he could help their third-down unit quite a bit if he is at his best.

Los Angeles Chargers DE Khalil Mack

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I still can't stop coming to the conclusion that Khalil Mack makes a ton of sense for the Jaguars. He would likely love to go to a contender, they might be 0-8 after Sunday, he is cheap and on an expiring deal, and it likely would not take more than a fifth-round pick to trade for him. But for some odd reason, the Chargers have not really dealt with reality when it comes to moving their pieces.

Calling about teammate Dalvin Tomlinson as nose tackle depth makes sense too, but Mack would just be the perfect fit. If the Jaguars want to get better at rushing the passer on 3rd-and-longs, why not add an edge guy across from Josh Hines-Allen and moves Travon Walker inside? The Jaguars did this on Thursday with Dennis Gardeck and Bryan Thomas Jr. Imagine if they did it with Khalil Mack.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) celebrates following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most trade deadline rumors about Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo connect him to the Jaguars in some form or fashion, which makes a lot of sense considering their need for more depth. Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro are playing well, but adding a talent like Ojomo could push them over the top in 2026 while being an option to build around in 2027 and beyond.

The Eagles are reportedly hesistant to trade Ojomo, who is in a contract year. If the Eagles do hold onto Ojomo, they could try to re-sign him or see him walk for a compensatory pick in 2028. It would likely cost quite the deal to make the Eagles move Ojomo, but he is a young and ascending talent who could prove to be worth it.