What the Latest Reports Tell Us About the Jaguars Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in quite the position entering the final weekend before the trade deadline.

After a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens that proved to be mostly effortless on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars are 6-2 and have a ton of options in front of them before Tuesday's trade deadline hits.

We have seen the Jaguars take big swings before, and the team has continued to be tied to a number of potential moves ahead of next week. With the AFC this wide open, there stands to be good reason why the Jaguars might want to be aggressive.

So, what do the latest rumors and reports about the trade deadline suggest for the Jaguars? We break it down below.

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone before the game against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Help?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the latest for the Jaguars, with moves at the defensive tackle spot still taking the most priority. It was expected for the Jaguars to have some real interest in the defensive tackle market even before Davon Hamilton was lost with a season-ending injury, and Breer notes that the Jaguars are one of several teams looking to add at the position by Tuesday.

"The defensive tackle market has been hot, with big names DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons already moved—to the 49ers and Bears, respectively—and teams like the Giants, Jaguars and Vikings still turning over rocks looking for help," Breer said.

The issue for the Jaguars if they want to land a true difference-maker is that there is not another obvious move like Jeffery Simmons, DeForest Buckner, or Dexter Lawrence from the offseason. There are some talented and useful players, but there is not another Simmons that the Jaguars can find. With that said, the Jaguars should have a host of options overall if they deem the defensive tackle position as a must-add.

"Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks," Breer said. "To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler. The pie-in-the-sky swing for someone to take, in the Simmons aftermath, might be for Panthers star Derrick Brown. That would be very expensive, though, with Carolina not actively looking to move him."

In terms of pure needle-moving, the addition of Brown is what would serve as the ultimate game-changer for the Jaguars. Ojomo is up there, too, though the Eagles are appearing to be stubborn on whether or not he is actually going to be on the market.

BTJ Update

Thursday night was not exactly a productive outing for Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who did not see a target. Thomas has one catch since Week 4 and he has three different zero-catch games in the last month after having zero such games in the first two years of his career. He is just another piece of the offense, but that might not exactly mean the Jaguars are in any rush to move him, either.

Breer notes that the Kansas City Chiefs had eyes on Thomas, though he indicates that interest has since expired. Thomas may not be very productive for the Jaguars, but it has also been true the entire time the Thomas saga has dragged on that the Jaguars will not just deal him for anything. The Jaguars would likely require a top pick, and it doesn't seem like anyone has played ball, yet.

"Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder," Breer said.

"While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs."

It almost feels now as if a Thomas move would be a surprise. He won't put up big numbers the rest of the season, though, so look for trade talks to heat back up next March if he does not get moved by Tuesday.