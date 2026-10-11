5 Winners, 5 Losers From Jaguars' Close Win Over Eagles: Cam Little Wasn't the Only Game-Changer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars just won one of the wackiest football games you will see in 2026, if not longer than that.

"One of the craziest games, maybe the craziest games I've ever been a part of, and I've been in some pretty wild ones," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the 19-17 last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Just how cool is this sport? The game's never over, and I think the belief from our team, man, obviously didn't look great there at the end, but just the belief of our kickoff return unit, Ameer [Abdullah] being smart, breaking through, and still getting down at the second. So many things had to happen, right? I felt like we finally got a break at the end of the game, and that play went our way. Obviously, we had some bad stuff we've got to clean up. But just keep playing. It's not always going to be pretty. That's this league. It's tough to win. So, when you can win them, especially like that, you've got to enjoy it.

So, which players had the biggest hand in the Jaguars' dramatic win over the Eagles? And which players saw their stock maybe go down as a result of the game? We break it all down below.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

WR Parker Washington

Parker Washington had one of the best games in his entire career on Sunday, catching two touchdowns and hitting 124 yards in the process. Washington won on contested catches in the red-zone, after the catch in space, tough coordination catches near the sidelines, and seemingly everything in between. It has become clear that Washington is the alpha male of the Jaguars' passing attack, and he took it a step further on Sunday considering the stakes that came with both of his touchdowns.

K Cam Little

Cam Little was terrific for the Jaguars on Sunday. He did miss an extra point that I think you can likely chalk up to the fact that the Jaguars had some errant snaps from backup long-snapper Davon Hamilton. But Little having the ice in his veins to make the 57-yard game-winner was everything the Jaguars have always needed from him. He has hit some big kicks before, but this one ensured the Jaguars enter Week 6 with a three-game lead over the Texans instead of a two-game lead.

DL Davon Hamilton

Davon Hamilton was once again one of the Jaguars' most important players. Yes, he stepped in for the Jaguars im some big moments when thrust into the action as the long-snapper. But Hamilton once again had a terrific outing as the Jaguars' nose tackle that really set the tone. Hamilton manhandled the Eagles' offensive line on several reps in both the run and pass game, and it is fair to say the Jaguars do not win without his contributions on both defense and special teams.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Take away his interception, and I think Sunday was another good performance from Trevor Lawrence. He was under siege all day by a talented Eagles' defensive line and one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, but he managed to make big throws for the Jaguars on each of the game's most important drives. His second touchdown pass to Parker Washington is one of the best passes he has thrown all season long, and Lawrence was the biggest reason the Jaguars were in a position to win this game. Had the Jaguars not goofed on two red-zone trips, the score would have looked better to reflect the kind of performance that Lawrence had.

RB Ameer Abdullah

You can't talk about this win and not mention Ameer Abdullah , who is on his seventh team in 12 seasons. Abdullah has found a home in Jacksonville, though, and has been active in every single game despite the Jaguars having the No. 1 through No. 3 running back spots locked up. The Jaguars do not win this game without Abdullah's stellar kick return on the second-to-last play of the game, and he has earned the full-time kick returner role next to Josh Cameron.

Losers

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. did not catch a pass for the first time in his entire career on Sunday. He was targeted three times, but one resulted in an interception after Trevor Lawrence underthrew the ball while getting hit. The other two targets came in the end-zone, and Thomas was not able to come up with either pass for a touchdown. He was out-produced in the passing game on Sunday by Travis Hunter, Nate Boerkircher, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Things have just not panned out for him this season.

DB Rayuan Lane

The Jaguars turned to Rayuan Lane to replace an injured Eric Murray on Sunday, and he certainly did not have the kind of game that will bring much confidence from those outside of the Jaguars' building. Lane had a good game against the run and as a blitzer, but it felt like he was getting picked on at times in coverage, and he also took a few angles that expose some of his flaws as a defender in space.

OT Anton Harrison

Anton Harrison lands here this week after being carted off the field with a knee injury in the third-quarter. The Jaguars' offensive line had its own share of issues in Week 5, but Harrison had appeared to be playing the best of any of the Jaguars' offensive linemen. If Harrison misses any extended time for the Jaguars, this is a very significant loss in both the run and the passing game. Harrison is the Jaguars' most talented offensive lineman, and his injury will be a big storyline to watch before they face the Texans' pass-rush next week.

CB Montaric Brown

The Jaguars saw Montaric Brown return for Sunday's game after missing last week's contest against the Bengals with an injury. It did not turn out to be the return anyone likely hoped, though, with Brown losing on the 62-yard touchdown allowed to Darius Cooper. Brown did not play another snap in the game, either, with the veteran cornerback getting re-added to the Jaguars' growing injury list in the secondary. It has become a season to forget so far for Brown.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

There just was not much out there for Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Sunday. He did have a key block on Ameer Abdullah's kick return before Cam Little's game-winning kick, but he also had a few not-so-great reps on offense. He very nearly fumbled the ball at the goal line before the end of the half, though I think he gets a semi-pass considering the Jaguars never scored on that drive anyway. But the offense just looked out of sorts each time the Jaguars had him as the focus over Bhayshul Tuten, and his missed block on fourth-down at the end of the first half is the main reason Tuten didn't score.