3 Players on the Jaguars I'd Like to See on a World Cup Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The beautiful game.

Soccer is one of the true unifying sports that civilization has seen through generations and centuries, and this year's FIFA World Cup has been no different. While the tournament is winding down, it is time to take a look at three members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster I think would absolutely shine on the same stage.

K Cam Little

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) juggles a soccer ball during the third day of an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is obvious. Most teams would say their kicker could show some real talent in soccer, but for the Jaguars' Cam Little, it is no joke. Little, a former high school soccer player, is quietly one of the most athletic members of the Jaguars' entire roster due to his ability to shine in a multitude of other sports, and soccer would be no different for the third-year star.

Little has already proven he has one of the NFL's biggest legs, setting NFL and franchise records last season while also booming a 70-yard field goal in the preseason. His accuracy, ability to kick under pressure, and fiery temperament would also make him the perfect athlete and personality for the soccer pitch. If any Jaguars player was going to be a World Cup senstation in a different lifetime, it would be Little.

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was also considered here due to his years of experience pinning teams deep in their own territory. But ultimately, it is Little who gets the nod first if we had to build a Jaguars World Cup team with the special teams unit.

WR/CB Travis Hunter

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will move away from the special teams unit and now look toward another player who would likely be a natural at soccer because, well, he is a natural at everything else he does. Jaguars second-year cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is already a two-way player who was coached by a two-sport pro athlete in college, so it certainly would not feel out of place for him to expand his horizons a bit.

Big things are expected out of Hunter on the football field in 2026, but he would likely fit in just fine on the World Cup stage as well. Jaguars players and coaches alike have said he is one of the best athletes they have seen on the field, while last year he got consistent praise from Jaguars head coach Liam Coen for his rare endurance -- something that would come in handy in soccer.

Hunter is such a rare athlete that it is hard to imagine any sport he would not thrive in, but soccer seems especially built for him and his athletic tralents.

RB LeQuint Allen Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every teams needs an enforcer, and it is hard for me to imagine many players who would play that role better than Jaguars' second-year running back LeQuint Allen. The former Syracuse product has versatile traits that would lend themselves a hand on the soccer field, such as his ability to diagnose assignments, handle any task given to him for the betterment of the team, and his unwillingness to ever back down.

Allen would likely be a fan-favorite in no time if he was playing on a global stage. He has already become that kind of player in Duval, and it sure seems like those traits would carry over to other sports as well.