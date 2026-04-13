3 Jaguars With the Most at Stake Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is about to look a lot different.

It remains to be seen whether Jaguars general manager James Gladstone makes all 11 picks currently at his disposal. But even if he only makes most of those picks, that means there is about to be an influx of talent and competition to the Jaguars' roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, which Jaguars currently have the most at stake when it comes to how the Jaguars navigate the 2026 NFL Draft? We break it down below.

LB Ventrell Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) react to a quarterback sack during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We specifically asked Jaguars head coach Liam Coen for his take on Ventrell Miller at the owners meetings in Phoenix, and he made it clear that Miller will have an oppurtunity to win the job. He did not call him the second coming of Patrick Willis and proclaim that he is already the starter, but he did make it clear that they like Miller and that he should feel good about the fact that they didn't sign a linebacker in free agency.

What stands to reason to be the most likely scenario for Miller is that he will have to battle with a rookie linebacker for the job. It remains to be seen if that linebacker will come early in the draft, such as with one of the Jaguars' top-100 picks, or if it will be a Day 3 pick. One way or another, though, it seems clear that compeititon is coming and Miller will have to be ready.

DL Maason Smith

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I personally believe it is too early for anyone to sell their Maason Smith stock. Last year was a disappointment due to an early injury, and he never quite got back on track. He was leapfrogged by Matt Dickerson on the depth chart, and it is clear that Smith is going to have to earn any spot or role that he can. With that said, he still has the talent and traits to be the player the previous regime hoped he would develop into.

Any defensive tackle the Jaguars draft ths year will likely serve as early compeititon for Smith in camp, though, and the Jaguars seem primed to attack the psition at some point in the draft. A mid-to-late round defensive tackle might not be a worst-case scenario, but double-dipping or one at No. 56 could mean he is on thin ice.

OL Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It certainly seems feasible the Jaguars could take an offensive lineman at No. 56. Regardless of where they take one, though, it isclear that it will mean some training camp compeition for an offensive line that is returning every single veteran from a year ago. This may mean there are not many open starting spots, but there could be some battles for depth.

One backup who will likely have to battle with a rookie for a spot on the roster is Chuma Edoga. Signed last offseason, Edoga played in 14 games and started two for the Jaguars last year, getting snaps at both guard and tackle. The Jaguars like their young backups, though, and Edoga's deal is no money issue when it comes to potentially moving on.