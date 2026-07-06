5 Most Important Backups on Jaguars' Roster: Caleb Ransaw's Value is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The focus for many football teams when late-July rolls around is, understandably so, on its biggest stars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have no shortage of key players set to lead them once camp begins in a few weeks, but the Jaguars will need more than just the names at the top of the depth chart and the payroll.

So, which non-starters are set to be the most pivotal for the Jaguars this season? We take a look at five backups below who are set to be as important as ever.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first non-Travis Hunter selection of the Jaguars' new era was third-round safety Caleb Ransaw a year ago, and Ransaw is still waiting to make his NFL debut a year later. A foot injury in training camp forced Ransaw to have season-ending surgery before he could ever really take the field, which adds a level of intrigue to what he could offer the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville is in a good spot at safety this year thanks to the return of veteran leader Eric Murray and the promotion of fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson , who split time as the third safety and as a spot starter a year ago. Ransaw seems more likely than not to play the same role in 2026, meaning he might not be one of the first 11 to touch the field in Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns, but his role will still be significant.

The Jaguars ran three-safety looks at a high clip last year; in games last season in which Johnson served as the third safety, he still played north of 40% of the snaps in many games. If that is the role Ransaw plays in 2026, he will still be a critical piece of the defense. The hope is the wait will be worth it once Week 1 comes around.

OL Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is tough for me to classify Walker Little as a starter or a backup until we get closer to camp and know more about the status of Cole Van Lanen. With that said, the Jaguars paid Van Lanen last year and were starting him before his injury, so we are counting him and not Little as the starter in this sense.

Little, for my money, is an NFL starting left tackle who has done much more good than not in his career. That does not mean the 2025 season wasn't a dip for the former second-round pick compared to his performances in previous years, but it stands to reason Little is one of the most talented tackles in the NFL who may not start in Week 1.

Whether it is stepping back up at left tackle or even playing guard, it is clear Little has a lot of value for the 2026 Jaguars. Just what that looks like will be determined over the next few months.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There sis zero drama when it comes to the Jaguars' tight end spot. Brenton Strange just got a big pay-day from the Jaguars for a reason, and the best-case scenario for rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher certainly looks like it is as the offense's No. 2 tight end. With that in mind, the Boerkicher pick alone indicates the Jaguars are looking to dabble a bit more in 12 and 13 personnel looks in 2026, which means Boerkircher is a key piece even if he doesn't start.

What kind of volume Boerkircher gets in the passing game remains to be seen, but his impact as a blocker in the running game alone should earn him snaps as a rookie. The Jaguars do not need Boerkircher to put up eye-popping numbers to get value out of his place in the offense this season, and he serves as the key to just how versatile they can be in Liam Coen's second year at the helm.

OL Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) listens to offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Wyatt Milum likely deserves a real shot to push Patrick Mekari for the starting spot at right guard, we will consider him a backup for these purposes since Mekari will be the one who is actually entering camp as a starter. Milum did not play a ton as a rookie, but he is healthier, stronger, and in a better place now than he was when the Jaguars got through their first few weeks of camp a year ago.

Milum has the versatility to help the Jaguars in a number of ways this season, but guard seems like his most natural spot. Even if he does not beat Mekari out for a potential job as the starting right guard, then Milum should still likely be seen as the top backup along several other spots on the offensive line. The fact he can play tackle is a big boost too.

Milum is a valuable player to have thanks to his ability to play multiple positions. While there remains the possibility he takes a leap and earns a starting gig in his second year, he will still contribute even if this is not the case.

DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars added third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro right before the draft thanks to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Maason Smith. While Orhorhoro does not have sky-rocketing numbers of the early stages of his career, a new oppurunity and situation might be exactly what the former second-round pick needs to take the next step.

He will certainly get a chance to do so. The Jaguars do not have much defensive tackle depth behind Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, which proved to be an issue during the 2026 season. Orhorhoro has something most backup Jaguars defensive tackles have not had in recent years, which is legit traits and upside as a pass-rusher. If he can help the Jaguars improve the interior pass-rush alongside Armstead, then the Jaguars' unit could be even more dangerous than it was a year ago.

Whether he ever earns a role that is more than Armstead's running mate on third-downs likely has to do with his run defense. But if he shines this year, there stands to reason he could enter 2027 as thes tarter at three-technique.