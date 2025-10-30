Trevor Lawrence Drops Bold Words About Brian Thomas Jr.’s Potential
For much of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been under a microscope for their inconsistencies, hefty penalty count each week, and the lackluster play from former rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars' first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has immense talent that has yet to be fully unlocked.
While confidence in Thomas has slowed from people outside the organization, none has wavered from the Jaguars roster and coaching staff, including franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is under a microscope himself for his own set of inconsistencies this year. Lawrence spoke with the Jaguars media on Wednesday to discuss Thomas ahead of Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
High confidence remains from Lawrence
When asked about his confidence in Thomas so far this season, Lawrence said he remained "very confident" in his young wideout while maintaining good talks regularly. The fifth-year signal-caller also said the struggles that Thomas, who was recently in trade rumors, has had his par for the course of his development.
"He is in his second year, and I think that's part of developing as a player in this league, and I've gone through a lot of my own challenges as well in times where maybe I didn't play my best and felt like I was leaving some stuff out there," Lawrence said. "And so I think us just having that relationship, being able to talk to him, he's been awesome with me and very receptive, and I think the communication has been great, and I’ve got all the confidence that he's going to play really well and be just fine."
The issues Lawrence and Thomas have faced this season have come from miscommunication on route concepts and anticipatory passes, pulling up in traffic before the ball arrives, and drops, among the several issues with the Jaguars' offense. Lawrence insisted that he is not concerned about the connectivity issues at this time.
"Obviously excited for these opportunities that are coming up, and the ones especially that he's going to have," Lawrence said. "We’ve just got to keep plugging away, keep working, keep building our chemistry because that's a lot of it too. He's not out there by himself trying to do it.
"He’s got me throwing the ball; there are some things I can do better. He's got 10 other guys that are out there with him that also need to do a better job. So, it's not just him."
