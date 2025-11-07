Jaguars Fortunes are Changing Ahead of Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped Sin City with a crucial clutch win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They came into the game coming off a bye in Week 8. Leading up to the break, they had dropped two brutal losses in a row to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
In those defeats, the Jaguars didn't just drop in the standings, but they also gave away all of the momentum, optimism, and goodwill they had built up in their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. The Seahawks game could've been explained as a narrow shortcoming versus one of the most complete rosters in the league. But they followed that up by getting absolutely bludgeoned by the Rams, 35-7, in London.
Thankfully, they were able to use the bye to correct some of their issues, address some nagging injuries, and prepare for a much-needed win on the road. It wasn't the most inspiring victory, with Jacksonville needing a fourth-quarter surge and overtime to beat the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders by one point. Still, a win is a win, and now the Jaguars have the opportunity to build a streak to begin the second half of the season.
Script has flipped for Jaguars @ Texans
Not only could the Jacksonville Jaguars start a new win streak in Week 10, but they also have the opportunity to sweep their divisional rival Houston Texans, and effectively end their playoff aspirations. After the Texans' loss to the Denver Broncos, they're now just 3-5 on the season, several steps behind the 5-3 Jaguars and the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts.
Houston might have its back against the wall, but a win against Jacksonville would close the gap and keep them alive in the AFC Wild Card race. The Jaguars have to ensure that doesn't happen. Thankfully, the injury report leans in their favor in Week 10. Jacksonville is dealing with a flurry of injuries, including Travis Hunter Jr.'s placement on IR after a non-contact knee injury in practice. However, none of their absences will be as impactful as C.J. Stroud's for Houston, who suffered a concussion in the loss to the Broncos and has been ruled out against the Jaguars.
This interdivisional clash opened with the Texans favored by 1.5 points, despite their worse record on the year and their previous head-to-head loss to the Jags. A day after Stroud was ruled out, the line has moved, with Jacksonville now favored by 1.5 on FanDuel. The Jaguars should be hoping to prove that they should never have been the underdogs in this matchup and that 1.5 points is far too low of a spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Never again miss a major odds update related to the Jaguars' chances in any given game when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.