There is Only 1 Word the Jaguars Are Using to Describe 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be seen outside of Duval as a franchise attacking the offseason. Inside the building, though, the feeling could be no different.

With the leadership trio of Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli having their first year under their belt and a chance to hit the ground running this offseason, that is exactly what the Jaguars feel like they have done and will continue to do.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

No, the Jaguars and Gladstone have not made any big trades (yet?). To this point in the offseason, literally the only new player to the franchise is free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

But yet, the word around the Jaguars and their plan moving forward seems to be anything but patient, tactical, or anything of the sort. It is about attacking.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Attacking Offseason

Simply put, the Jaguars feel locked and ready to go for 2026. They know this month's draft will play a big factor in the offseason's success, but they are ready to build off what they started last year and ready to attack the path to improvement and another AFC South title.

"You're chomping at the bit, especially after going to the owners' meetings, talking some smack and having some fun. It just feels a little bit closer, getting the guys back in the building," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about Jacksonville native Carson Beck who was quarterback at the Miami Hurricanes last year and at the Georgia Bulldogs before that, during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The entire message is we're attacking this offseason, and we're attacking the details, we're attacking our relationships, we're attacking our communication, because there's new, there's change, there's different communications and relationships that need to be blended and matched. Pouring into each other from a details standpoint, I think that's going to be key and critical."

It isn't surprising to see Coen put an emphasis on giving the Jaguars an attacking nature. That is his natural nature as a coach. It is how they play on offense and defense. It could also sum up Gladstone and Boselli. In many ways, attacking is in the new Jaguars' DNA.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left listens as head coach Liam Coen talked about Trevon Walker during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But how do the Jaguars use this offseason to attack their top needs and deliver a team next year that can perhaps be better than their 13-4 squad from a year ago.

The notable change from last offseason is that the Jaguars won't hit the practice field early like first-year coaching staffs do, and as the Jaguars did last year. That means Coen and the Jaguars need to get more out of less time, attacking the offseason program with a purpose of not being content with last year's results.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Getting better with less time, I think I mentioned that last week. We were fortunate last year as a first-year staff to have an extra week. We maximized the entire offseason with less time as a coaching staff and with the players being extremely dialed into everything that we're trying to improve onn," Coen said.

"Those areas I talked about of stink that we need to work on, then continuing to focus on the fundamentals and techniques which we always want to coach. We're attacking everything that we're doing this offseason."

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about year one and year two as the head coach during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars still have time to leave an impression this offseason, but even if they don't make a big move then nothing is really changing. No matter how the odds are stacked, Coen and Gladstone will have the Jaguars attacking.