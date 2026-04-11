There is Only 1 Word the Jaguars Are Using to Describe 2026
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be seen outside of Duval as a franchise attacking the offseason. Inside the building, though, the feeling could be no different.
With the leadership trio of Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli having their first year under their belt and a chance to hit the ground running this offseason, that is exactly what the Jaguars feel like they have done and will continue to do.
No, the Jaguars and Gladstone have not made any big trades (yet?). To this point in the offseason, literally the only new player to the franchise is free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.
But yet, the word around the Jaguars and their plan moving forward seems to be anything but patient, tactical, or anything of the sort. It is about attacking.
Jaguars Attacking Offseason
Simply put, the Jaguars feel locked and ready to go for 2026. They know this month's draft will play a big factor in the offseason's success, but they are ready to build off what they started last year and ready to attack the path to improvement and another AFC South title.
"You're chomping at the bit, especially after going to the owners' meetings, talking some smack and having some fun. It just feels a little bit closer, getting the guys back in the building," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"The entire message is we're attacking this offseason, and we're attacking the details, we're attacking our relationships, we're attacking our communication, because there's new, there's change, there's different communications and relationships that need to be blended and matched. Pouring into each other from a details standpoint, I think that's going to be key and critical."
It isn't surprising to see Coen put an emphasis on giving the Jaguars an attacking nature. That is his natural nature as a coach. It is how they play on offense and defense. It could also sum up Gladstone and Boselli. In many ways, attacking is in the new Jaguars' DNA.
But how do the Jaguars use this offseason to attack their top needs and deliver a team next year that can perhaps be better than their 13-4 squad from a year ago.
The notable change from last offseason is that the Jaguars won't hit the practice field early like first-year coaching staffs do, and as the Jaguars did last year. That means Coen and the Jaguars need to get more out of less time, attacking the offseason program with a purpose of not being content with last year's results.
"Getting better with less time, I think I mentioned that last week. We were fortunate last year as a first-year staff to have an extra week. We maximized the entire offseason with less time as a coaching staff and with the players being extremely dialed into everything that we're trying to improve onn," Coen said.
"Those areas I talked about of stink that we need to work on, then continuing to focus on the fundamentals and techniques which we always want to coach. We're attacking everything that we're doing this offseason."
The Jaguars still have time to leave an impression this offseason, but even if they don't make a big move then nothing is really changing. No matter how the odds are stacked, Coen and Gladstone will have the Jaguars attacking.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley